Kutztown, PA

Kutztown men's rugby returns home as national champions

By Jonathan Bodack
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University men's rugby team returned home from New...

www.wfmz.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Liberty v. Emmaus District XI-6A baseball title, 06.01.22

Liberty v. Emmaus District XI-6A baseball title, 06.01.22. District XI-6A baseball title being decided at DeSales on Wednesday night. Liberty earning their first District title in six years, ending some bad luck with a 6-1 win over Emmaus.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hamburg returns to the District final, again seeking their first title

HAMBURG, Pa. - District Championship title games on the move thanks to Mother Nature. Meaning, the Hamburg Hawks will have to wait one more day for their shot at history. Making their second straight appearance in the District III-4A softball title game, the Hawks would love to reverse their fortune from a season ago.
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palisades knocks off defending champs for first District title since 2010

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Palisades knocking off the defending champs, Palmerton in the District XI-3A title game at Pate's Park on Wednesday night. The Pirates shutting out the Blue Bombers, 8-0. The Pirates jumped out to a 2-0 lead and continued to push that lead throughout the game. On the mound for the Pirates, Karlye Teman recorded 16 strikeouts. The freshman was lights out from the circle.
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton, Whitehall to meet for the District XI-6A title

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District XI-6A softball semifinals taking place on Tuesday night. Whitehall and Northampton setting up the title game later in the week. The Zephyrs taking down one of their rivals in the semifinals, Parkland, 9-7 to make it back to the District title game for the first time since 2009.
WHITEHALL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Senior High School holds graduation at Santander Arena

READING, Pa. – Reading Senior High School honored its latest senior class today. The students of the Class of 2022 held their graduation ceremony at Santander Arena. The school moved graduation indoors because of potential rain. The ceremony was also livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel. Students can pick...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bojangles to bring Cajun chicken to Quakertown for 2nd Pa. location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A popular quick-serve restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken will open its first Lehigh Valley area location – and just second in Pennsylvania, officials say. A restaurant building taking shape at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309), Quakertown, will be a Bojangles, according...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

World War II Weekend set for 31st edition at Mid-Atlantic Air Museum

READING, Pa. - The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum and the air strip are once again alive with history. “If you looked at the weather, it looks like it's gonna be a bang up year for once,” said Thorne Harkin, with the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum. “Low 70's, so we are looking forward to a huge crowd coming in this week."
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Amtrak launches bus service from Philadelphia to Reading, Pottstown

PHILADELPHIA - A new bus service will help connect riders in Berks and Montgomery counties to trains in Philadelphia. Amtrak is launching a bus service from Reading and Pottstown to Philadelphia. The goal is to connect riders with Amtrak trains and buses in Philly, that run to more than 1,000 destinations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sunrise Chef: Pat's Bethlehem

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more, Pat's in Bethlehem has something for everyone. The bistro is the first Pat's in the Lehigh Valley, but owners say it has its own unique flair. Mussels. 1 lbs mussels. 4oz heavy cream. 2 oz sweet sausage. 2 oz diced tomatoes. 2 oz diced onions.
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn Street Market reopens in Reading

READING, Pa. - The Penn Street Market reopened in downtown Reading on Thursday. It features locally grown produce, baked goods and more. You can check it out in the 600 block of Penn Street on Thursdays through September. It's open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market and the...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Honeygrow opens Quakertown location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia-based chain with a love for fresh, locally-sourced foods is now in Bucks County. Honeygrow opened its restaurant in Quakertown on Friday. The new spot shares a building with Chipotle, where Boston Market used to stand. It took seven months for the owners to get to...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Wyomissing restaurant's new owners to keep it in the family

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery has changed its ownership and leadership, but kept it in the family. Usman "Oz" Chaudhry said he and his brother, Rizwan "Riz" Chaudhry, on Wednesday took over ownership of the eatery at 1245 Penn Ave. from his cousin, Hamid Chaudhry. Hamid Chaudhry...
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man faces murder charges in death of partner whose body was found buried in arboretum

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of stabbing his romantic partner to death in 2019. Keshaun Sheffield, 20, of the 6700 block of Musgrave Street in Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking/disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime, and access device fraud.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at shopping center in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. - An attempted homicide was reported at a shopping center in Luzerne County Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Police say several shots were fired near the Walmart on Route 315 in Pittston. That's between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. The road was closed a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday, as police...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Inspectors to assess structural integrity of homes around Pottstown explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown's licensing and inspections department will be out Wednesday near the site of last week's deadly house explosion. Inspectors will join the local fire department at 8:30 a.m. to assess the structural integrity of surrounding homes and document any issues they find. Officials say they will...
POTTSTOWN, PA

