A retiring Chicago alderman said he did nothing wrong by using a city program to buy two parcels next to his home at a discount. Michael Scott, who served two terms as alderman for the 24th ward, plans to buy parcels at 1254 and 1256 South Albany Avenue in North Lawndale for $1,000 and $7,000 respectively, the Daily Line reported. Scott and his wife, Natashee, a deputy to Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, used a program that lets homeowners pay as little as $1,000 for adjacent public properties appraised at $10,000 or less.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO