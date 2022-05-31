ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Who’s running for Shreveport Mayor?

KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONE ON ONE: Grambling State University hires police...

www.ksla.com

KSLA

Manhunt underway in Bossier

A manhunt in south Bossier City ended with the apprehension of three suspects, 2 males and a female, authorities said.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Officials & community speak on deadly highway

A manhunt in south Bossier City ended with the apprehension of three suspects, 2 males and a female, authorities said. KSLA News 12 has been told that a carjacking on Barksdale Boulevard led to a high-speed chase.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Natchitoches Times

Special Meeting of the Natchitoches City Council

Any Citizen that wishes to observe the City Council meeting live may do so at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6SlW7rZvyKYWd8HpNw2fhg. Recordings for all city meeting videos will be posted to the City’s website. To watch the video, the user can subscribe to the City’s YouTube Channel @CityofNatchitoches LA or visit the city’s website link https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/meeting-videos.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City of Natchitoches Permits: MAY 2022

The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 20 permits during the month of January with an application value of $1 million. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

LHSAA votes to change definition of select schools

In a move that will shake up high school athletics in the ArkLaTex, the LHSAA Executive Committee voted to change the definition of select schools across the state. In a 16-5 vote the committee adopted Option 2 for the definition of a select school which includes any school with magnet components. Every school in Caddo Parish has magnet components which, by this definition, would classify each parish school as Select. Captain Shreve Athletic Director Todd Sharp confirmed to KTBS 3 Sports that Captain Shreve will fall under the Select category under this rule.
Natchitoches Times

Notary class to begin June 16

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a Notary Public Exam Prep Course starting June 16. Class time is 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday until Sept. 22. The early bird fee is $430 until June 10 and $450 after that date.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Bossier Parish’s Memorial Weekend Mugshot Round-Up

It was a wild weekend in the Shreveport - Bossier City area! Mudbug Madness, live music in the East Bank District, and about 50 million backyard BBQ's gave us plenty to do - but that wasn't enough for some folks. While we were celebrating our freedom during the Memorial Day...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Texarkana Regional Airport receives FAA grant for future improvements

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana Regional Airport soon will get more federal funds for future improvements. The Federal Aviation Administration will grant the airport about $800,000 from the U.S. Congress Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The money will be used to upgrade the airport’s master plan. Airport manager Paul Mehrlich said...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Hero deputy honored for saving Bossier school employee

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputy Matthew Reger was given a commendation from the Attorney General for saving the life of an Airline High School employee. Mrs. Laura Seabaugh and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented Dep. Reger with the commendation proclamation from the office of...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Bossier teachers selected as finalists for state educator awards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teachers from Bossier Parish have been selected as state finalist educators. On Wednesday, Bossier Parish Schools made an announcement that the finalists included Benton High School teacher Gabriel Gafford, who is a finalist for 2023 Teacher of the Year. Parkway High School teacher Rachel Ryan is a finalist for this year’s New Teacher of the Year.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

3 in custody after manhunt in Bossier

KSLA News 12 has been told that a carjacking on Barksdale Boulevard led to a high-speed chase. SWEPCO President and COO Malcolm Smoak discusses quest for more renewable energy facilities. Updated: 8 hours ago. SWEPCO President and COO Malcolm Smoak answers questions about the utility's quest for more renewable energy...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

CHRISTUS Health System speaks on active shooter safety protocols

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With shootings happening on what seems like a more frequent basis, questions on safety protocol arise. The latest shooting at a hospital in Tulsa prompted KSLA to check in with one of the area’s major health systems to find out what safety measures they have in place in the event of an active shooter.
TULSA, OK
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Named One of 2022’s Worst Cities to Raise a Family In

If you're raising a family, the experts at WalletHub.com say that Shreveport, LA is one of the worst cities in the country for families. It's no secret that Shreveport has a bad reputation for crime, but WalletHub.com says it's also one of the worst places in the country to try and raise a family. In fact, according to WalletHub.com's research, Shreveport ranks 175th overall out of the 182 cities in the study.
SHREVEPORT, LA

