Who’s running for Shreveport Mayor?

A manhunt in south Bossier City ended with the apprehension of three suspects, 2 males and a female, authorities said. SWEPCO President and COO Malcolm Smoak discusses quest for more renewable energy facilities. Updated: 8 hours ago. SWEPCO President and COO Malcolm Smoak answers questions about the utility's quest for...
Any Citizen that wishes to observe the City Council meeting live may do so at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6SlW7rZvyKYWd8HpNw2fhg. Recordings for all city meeting videos will be posted to the City’s website. To watch the video, the user can subscribe to the City’s YouTube Channel @CityofNatchitoches LA or visit the city’s website link https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/meeting-videos.
The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 20 permits during the month of January with an application value of $1 million. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
In a move that will shake up high school athletics in the ArkLaTex, the LHSAA Executive Committee voted to change the definition of select schools across the state. In a 16-5 vote the committee adopted Option 2 for the definition of a select school which includes any school with magnet components. Every school in Caddo Parish has magnet components which, by this definition, would classify each parish school as Select. Captain Shreve Athletic Director Todd Sharp confirmed to KTBS 3 Sports that Captain Shreve will fall under the Select category under this rule.
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a Notary Public Exam Prep Course starting June 16. Class time is 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday until Sept. 22. The early bird fee is $430 until June 10 and $450 after that date.
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) — After investigating more than 200 homicides as a Shreveport police detective, and after three seasons of the popular true crime series “Murder Chose Me,” Rod Demery has stepped up for yet another law enforcement leadership role. This time, as the new police chief...
It was a wild weekend in the Shreveport - Bossier City area! Mudbug Madness, live music in the East Bank District, and about 50 million backyard BBQ's gave us plenty to do - but that wasn't enough for some folks. While we were celebrating our freedom during the Memorial Day...
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Six months ago — two Haughton men lost their lives in a fiery wreck on Texas State Highway 315. Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb died when the driver of an 18-wheeler failed to slow down and rear-ended Hamby’s pickup. Both men were fathers of three children.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana Regional Airport soon will get more federal funds for future improvements. The Federal Aviation Administration will grant the airport about $800,000 from the U.S. Congress Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The money will be used to upgrade the airport’s master plan. Airport manager Paul Mehrlich said...
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputy Matthew Reger was given a commendation from the Attorney General for saving the life of an Airline High School employee. Mrs. Laura Seabaugh and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented Dep. Reger with the commendation proclamation from the office of...
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt Thursday night in south Bossier City ended with the apprehension of three suspects, 2 males and a female, authorities said. Officers from several law enforcement agencies had been searching for at least two males who may be armed. KSLA News 12 has...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teachers from Bossier Parish have been selected as state finalist educators. On Wednesday, Bossier Parish Schools made an announcement that the finalists included Benton High School teacher Gabriel Gafford, who is a finalist for 2023 Teacher of the Year. Parkway High School teacher Rachel Ryan is a finalist for this year’s New Teacher of the Year.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With shootings happening on what seems like a more frequent basis, questions on safety protocol arise. The latest shooting at a hospital in Tulsa prompted KSLA to check in with one of the area’s major health systems to find out what safety measures they have in place in the event of an active shooter.
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Heading into summer break, hundreds of Caddo Parish students are now registered voters. This effort was all part of National High School Voter Registration Week, which took place in early May. Here’s a breakdown of the new voters by high school:. Huntington High School:...
There is certainly more than just the Red River separating the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City, and while an argument could be made supporting either city as "better" than the other, we decided to approach this one somewhat scientifically. Having spent nearly sixty years here in the Shreveport/Bossier area,...
If you're raising a family, the experts at WalletHub.com say that Shreveport, LA is one of the worst cities in the country for families. It's no secret that Shreveport has a bad reputation for crime, but WalletHub.com says it's also one of the worst places in the country to try and raise a family. In fact, according to WalletHub.com's research, Shreveport ranks 175th overall out of the 182 cities in the study.
