Who’s running for Shreveport Mayor?

In a move that will shake up high school athletics in the ArkLaTex, the LHSAA Executive Committee voted to change the definition of select schools across the state. In a 16-5 vote the committee adopted Option 2 for the definition of a select school which includes any school with magnet components. Every school in Caddo Parish has magnet components which, by this definition, would classify each parish school as Select. Captain Shreve Athletic Director Todd Sharp confirmed to KTBS 3 Sports that Captain Shreve will fall under the Select category under this rule.

15 HOURS AGO