Boxer Devin Haney faces fight of life abroad, while his father is stuck stateside

Devin Haney celebrates after defeating Jorge Linares by unanimous decision in the WBC lightweight title boxing match on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) The Associated Press

"Keep looking in the mail," the immigration authorities told Bill Haney.

For the better part of eight weeks, Bill has spent time waiting for visa clearance. It's what will allow him to work the corner of his unbeaten lightweight boxing champion son, Devin Haney, in Australia.

Convinced the permission will not arrive in time, Bill accompanied his son to the Las Vegas airport earlier this month. The pair shared a farewell embrace before Devin left to pursue the undisputed world champion title against unbeaten Australian boxer George Kambosos on Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

"It was goodbye," Bill said of the hug. "A lot more intense than sending your kid off to college, but not as intense as sending your kid off to war. There were a lot of emotions in it."

The feelings continue to stir inside the elder Haney. Nearly 30 years ago, he was imprisoned in Lompoc, Calif., following his conviction for possession and conspiracy to distribute two kilograms of cocaine as an Oakland group sought to expand its distribution area into Louisville and Indianapolis.

"At 22 years old, one year younger than Devin is now, I made a bad decision to be involved with certain people, and I didn’t know how heavy the situation was," Bill said.

Australia Visa requirements state that Visa applicants must not have a "substantial criminal record." That definition includes "imprisonment of 12 months or more." Because Bill's sentence lasted more than one year, Australian authorities stopped Bill from traveling to the country.

"This was clearly something in his past and he’s become a solid citizen since," Devin's boxing promoter Bob Arum said. "That’s not good enough for the Australian government."

During his 40-month incarceration, Bill vowed to turn away from the drug lifestyle in Oakland, ultimately celebrating the 1998 birth of Devin and relocating to Las Vegas.

"Since then, I’ve shown Devin how never to make those same mistakes," said Bill, who also has sons aged 30 and 12 and a seven-year-old daughter. "Since I had Devin, he has been the reason for me staying out and away from having any issues. Where we are now is all about me wanting to be there for my son … for all my children."

In his extended conversation with USA TODAY Sports+ , Bill, 52, addressed the key details of his cocaine bust.

"That stuff can get wrongly glamorized," he said. "My message from this is that I’ve only wanted fathers and mothers to get behind their kids, to know that instead of being out there in that, it’s okay to say no to what others want from you.

"Go home and look at who’s waiting for you there. I’m proof that if we spend a world of time with them, amazing things can happen."

With a warm smile and sublime boxing skill, World Boxing Council champion Devin (27-0, 15 KOs) said his experiences under his father’s direction have emboldened him for the 8,000-mile-plus journey to meet Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs), who won four belts by upsetting Teofimo Lopez by decision in November.

"It has to be tunnel vision. I have a task at hand, and I look to execute that," Devin said. "I don’t want to psyche myself out. I’m a true fighter. The world respects that. They understand that I’m a different kind.

"I’m the best fighter in the world. Skills pay the bills. I will execute my game plan and come out on top."

Bill heard a similar refrain from his son throughout training camp.

"It’s the biggest moment of his boxing life, and it’s become more real now that Devin has stepped out to take care of man’s business," Bill said.

That confidence comes from years of absorbing all the tips the Haney's heard while visiting Las Vegas gyms.

"Walk 'em down," Floyd Mayweather Sr. said.

"Roll in, roll out," Roger Mayweather added.

"Right hand, and add the hook," Eddie Mustafa advised.

Roy Jones Jr. provided counsel between fights, while trainers like Virgil Hunter had other marquee fighters to deal with.

"No one could commit the time to train him, but they all put a hand in and then I soaked it all in," Devin said. "But the professors were all in school."

Still, Bill Haney has sought additional voices in the corner, and heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ’s former trainer, Ben Davison, worked last year’s convincing triumph over former champion Jorge Linares.

But Davison, too, is being kept from traveling out of England by authorities concerned by his ties — through recent undisputed 140-pound champion Josh Taylor — to alleged drug cartel leader Daniel Kinahan , according to Haney and Arum.

"(Davison) just told me he’s trying to get there, and I told him, ‘I’m trying too,'" the elder Haney said. “His issue is with Daniel Kinahan. Mine is 30 years old."

Haney’s close friend, Yoel Judah, will work Devin’s corner in Australia. Arum has worked with ESPN to facilitate a way for Bill to provide instructions between rounds with his son.

"Would I like to be there? Yes. But they can’t take away 15 years of being in the gym with him, of Devin sparring with all those guys," Bill said. "All the tools we developed together will be there to execute. He’s not afraid of the moment. He’ll never shy from the lights."

Devin Haney, left, punches Jorge Linares during the WBC lightweight title boxing match Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) The Associated Press

Only now, after 27 professional fights with his dad in the corner, Devin Haney will go it alone.

At Tipico Sportsbook, Haney is a -190 favorite to defeat Kambosos.

"For whatever reason, this is God’s will — Alhamdulillah , as we call it – God's blessing, a silver lining," Bill Haney said.

"God’s the only one who could’ve narrated this story, and we’re comforted by the thought of knowing that if you’ve done your homework, then you know how to take care of the assignment."

