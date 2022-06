WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Hurricane man who shot and killed two people in December 2020 was sentenced to a second 40-year prison term Thursday. Putnam County Circuit Judge Phillip Stowers handed down the sentence Thursday to Justin Groff for the murder of John Glaspell in Teays Valley. Groff pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Glaspell’s death and his sentence will run consecutively to an identical plea and sentence in Cabell County for the murder of Toni Cremeans.

HURRICANE, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO