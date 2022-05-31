ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comfort dogs help heal

By Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

With every wet-nosed nuzzle, therapy dogs help a community grieve in Uvalde, Texas, as funerals begin for the 21 victims of last week's attack. K-pop group BTS talks inclusion at the White House. And after diminishing over Mexico, the storm named Agatha may drench South Florida by the end of the week.

👋 Hey, hey! Laura Davis here. It's Tuesday, which means it's time for Tuesday's news!

But first, how did a bottle of Tabasco sauce find its way into a painting of the Last Supper? 🤷‍♀️ Great question .

Therapy dogs help soothe a grieving community

Agony. Anger. Confusion. Shock. The people of Uvalde came to the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in all emotional states in the days after the Robb Elementary School shooting. In this small city, almost everyone knew, has heard of or is related to at least one of the murdered 19 children and two adults. The mourners came to the civic center for counseling and comfort. Hazel was waiting for them. That is the 5-year-old French bulldog's job – to be there for those in trauma. Shortly after the shooting, organizations across the country quickly sent teams of dogs and their handlers to help Uvalde. Research shows that the repetitive action of simply petting a dog produces oxytocin, a hormone that relieves stress. The canines also help reduce anxiety and depression. They look you in the eye. They don’t judge. They've heard more secrets than they will ever know. The day after the shooting, a group from San Antonio headed to the civic center. There, wrapped in a day-glo yellow vest emblazoned with her name, Hazel went to work.

Funerals begin in Uvalde

Funeral directors, morticians, florists and others around Texas arrived this week to help as the funerals begin Tuesday for those killed last week at Robb Elementary School. A dozen funerals are planned this week, 11 for students and one for teacher Irma Garcia. The gunman killed 21 people. Services are planned for the next two weeks as Uvalde grapples with law enforcement's admittedly flawed response to the shooting May 24.

👉 More news: A teacher did close the door that a gunman used to enter the school, but the door did not lock, state authorities now say. Tuesday's updates.

What everyone's talking about

BTS talks inclusion at the White House

BTS' latest dynamite move? Meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House. All seven members of the superstar K-pop group – RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook and V – joined press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for Tuesday's daily briefing, during which they commemorated the final day of AAPI Heritage Month by each making brief remarks about anti-Asian hate crimes, the importance of inclusion and their dedicated fanbase. Following After the news conference, BTS was scheduled to meet with Biden in the Oval Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHcGG_0fwFRE8c00
Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House on May 31 in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

2 Russian soldiers sentenced to prison for war crimes

A court in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava sentenced two captured Russian soldiers Tuesday to 11 years and six months in prison for their roles in shelling civilian areas near Kharkiv. It was the second war crimes trial since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov served in Russian artillery units that destroyed a school and other buildings in and around Dergachi, a village about 12 miles northwest of Kharkiv, prosecutors said. The men, who watched proceedings from a reinforced glass box, pleaded guilty to charges of "violating laws and customs of war."

👉 More news: Russian forces take swath of crucial eastern city; how much will the EU's partial oil embargo hurt Russia? Tuesday's updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qetCk_0fwFRE8c00
A volunteer helps a man leaving his home May 31 after the building he lived in was damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine. Francisco Seco/AP

Real quick

Weakened Agatha wanders toward Florida

After dissipating over Mexico, tropical depression Agatha may drench South Florida by week's end. Forecasters expect Agatha – which made landfall in Mexico on Monday as a hurricane – to bring heavy rain over the next few days. National Hurricane Center spokesperson Dennis Feltgen said a “large and complex area of low pressure” is forecast to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea within a couple of days. Rainfall is expected to spread across western Cuba, South Florida and the Florida Keys by the end of the week, he s. Agatha made landfall Monday afternoon as a strong Category 2 hurricane 5 miles west of Puerto Angel in an area of fishing villages and small beach towns, packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

🌦 Need an umbrella – or a sweater? Find out what the weather's doing in your neck of the woods. Check your forecast here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOJd1_0fwFRE8c00
Rain falls during the arrival of Hurricane Agatha in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico on May 30, 2022. GIL OBED, AFP via Getty Images

A break from the news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Comfort dogs help heal

