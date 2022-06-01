ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen says she was 'wrong' about inflation path; Biden backs Fed

By David Lawder
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she was wrong in the past about the path inflation would take, but said taming price hikes is President Joe Biden's top priority and he supports the Federal Reserve's actions to achieve that.

Asked in a CNN interview whether she was wrong to downplay the threat that inflation posed in public statements over the past year, Yellen said: "I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take."

"As I mentioned, there have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that I didn't at the time fully understand," Yellen said, adding that the shocks range from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

"So really, the shocks to the economy have continued, but inflation is the number one concern for President Biden," Yellen said.

Biden "believes strongly and is supportive of the independence of the Fed to take the steps that are necessary" to reduce inflation, Yellen said, adding that unemployment was also nearly as low as it has ever been since World War Two.

A Treasury spokesperson said later: "The Secretary was pointing out that there have been shocks to the economy that have exacerbated inflationary pressures which couldn’t have been foreseen 18 months ago, including Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, multiple successive variants of COVID, and lockdowns in China."

Biden met earlier on Tuesday with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and underscored that he "respects the independence of the Federal Reserve," a White House official said. read more

Yellen said the Biden administration was taking action to try to supplement the Fed's effort by reducing the cost of prescription drugs and health care and by pushing proposals in Congress to boost the use of renewable energy.

While she said a recent decline in core inflation data was encouraging, she noted that oil prices remained high and Europe was working on a plan to ban imports of Russian oil.

"We can't rule out further shocks," Yellen said.

Reporting by David Lawder and Costas Pitas; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sam Holmes

pieman
4d ago

Yelled wrong about other things. To state that lack of abortions will hurt the economy is the most ludicrous statement I have ever heard don’t have kids go work instead to help economy. Answer should be if you need money do not get pregnant then work not commit murder because you are to lazy to say no or use birth control

Reply
J_Lo
4d ago

Administration wrong on EVERYTHING. Joke Biden and JOKE ADMINISTRATION, you are all FRAUDS and intentionally running our country to the ground. Amazing EVERYTHING TRUMP SAID WAS CORRECT!

Reply(4)
Troll King
4d ago

Everything that she just explained will EXACERBATE the inflation problem. Democrats seriously have no comprehension of free market economics, whatsoever!

Reply
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
