Huntsville Botanical Garden Lowers Emmisons and Costs

A rare small lobster thought to have been extinct for 30 years has been re-discovered in a cave in Huntsville, North Alabama by a team led by an assistant professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Dr. Matthew L. Nimmeler’s team found individuals of the cave lobster Shelta,...
ELKMONT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tens of thousands of people want to see a very special breed of fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The largest concentration of this special breed, Photinus Carolinus, is in the Elkmont area. The managed event by the park starts on Friday. Of the...
Back when I was a kid our family had three pet ducks. Since then, I’ve generally avoided eating duck because it reminds me of our ducks, which we released at the Green Mountain Nature Trail pond, after they were grown. But during my recent visit to Fusion Barbecue –...
RealtySouth Realtor Stephanie Robinson describes one of her listings with one word: magical. In a letter from the sellers, Jamie Thacker wrote about her first time seeing what would end up being her home of 30 years. “It all began in 1992, when Bobby and I were living in Vestavia,”...
Seeing tons of billboards on your daily drive is a given, but these new additions have raised a few eyebrows for Birmingham drivers. One simply states “Birds Aren’t Real” and another is dedicated to the United Church of Bacon. If you’re scratching your head, read on for the answers to what they mean.
All aboard! Summer has arrived in Huntsville and there’s so much going on for kids to do! Definitely be sure to add the North Alabama Railroad Museum to your Summer Bucket List if you have a young train enthusiast. They offer three different train rides through the countryside, and if you act fast you can snag seats on all three this summer. The best part is you don’t have to worry about the weather – a little bit of rain won’t stop the train!
The GunRunner Hotel isn’t just a place to lay your head. Each suite of the Florence resort celebrates a different aspect of the Alabama Shoals’ rich history, with subjects ranging from the area’s influential music scene to legendary 19th-century outlaws. The GunRunner — named after a pawn...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Summer Movies in the Park by Downtown Huntsville, Inc. returns in June with several family friendly flicks!. Summer Movies in the Park will be held at the Constitution Hall Park in Downtown Huntsville. They will play live music before the movies start. Piper and Leaf...
Summer is here and families are searching for ideas for things to do and especially things that are free or cheap. Below are our 21 picks for can’t miss family events happening in June (and 13 are completely FREE). Events included are some of our favorite ways to spend a summer day (or night) in North Alabama but certainly not everything so don’t stop here.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For the first time in three years, Jazz in the Park will return in-person starting September 4. One of the performances will be a the new Orion Amphitheater!. “So we were shut down by the pandemic in 2020. We pivoted to a virtual event in 2021....
If you've ever wanted to sleep in a mobile vaccination center, then you're just the type of person Lauderdale County is looking for. The county is selling a pair of recreational trailers that it picked up for $157,000 during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic to help administer the vaccine more quickly.
Alabama A&M University will hold the name unveiling of the Andrew and Abbiegail Hugine Living Learning Complex on Thursday, June 2, at 11 a.m. AAMU broke ground in mid-August 2016 on the much-anticipated residence hall, which houses 580 students at its Meridian Street site adjacent to the Student Health and Wellness Center. The $30 million state-of-the-art structure features a complete building automation system that monitors occupancy through motion sensors, reducing the amount of energy used through the HVAC system when rooms are not occupied.
A mental health crisis center for kids is coming to Huntsville. It will be the first of its kind in Alabama. Right now, there are crisis units in hospitals but not an entire center dedicated to helping kids during a mental health emergency. That is where Wellstone Behavioral Health comes in.
Birmingham’s a great place for foodies. We have fantastic restaurants…like Highland Bar & Grill, El Barrio, Automatic Seafood, and Helen. There have been other great restaurants past or present, but in my heart and stomach, none compare to an American Chinese Restaurant that opened in 1919 and operated successfully mostly in downtown Birmingham for about 70 years.
Just as the busy summer travel season begins, Covid-19 cases are surging in North Alabama. Positivity rates are creeping higher, but unlike past surges, not as many people are ending up in hospitals so far, according to health experts. At the Synergy Wellness clinic Wednesday, the post-Memorial Day holiday surge...
The Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic is the oldest hot-air balloon race in the mid-South and started in Decatur, Alabama in 1978. This year's event took place during the weekend of May 28-29, 2022. Thousands of attendees were at the event enjoying the morning balloon races, evening tether rides and great food. The event had live music, car and craft shows, inflatables for the kids, vendors with unique items and much more. Here are a few photos from this year's event:
