How far can electric vehicles go before needing a recharge, and does their range decrease over time?

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan saw higher gas prices over Memorial Day weekend, setting a new record high across the state. The average price of gas is now $4.60 per gallon of regular unleaded. This price is up 58 cents from April and $1.55 from May 2021, according to AAA. To fill up a 15-gallon tank, Michiganders can expect to pay about $69.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO