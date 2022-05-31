How far can electric vehicles go before needing a recharge, and does their range decrease over time?

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan saw higher gas prices over Memorial Day weekend, setting a new record high across the state. The average price of gas is now $4.60 per gallon of regular unleaded. This price is up 58 cents from April and $1.55 from May 2021, according to AAA. To fill up a 15-gallon tank, Michiganders can expect to pay about $69.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatal car crashes in the U.S. increased by more than 10% from 2020 to 2021, reaching a 16-year record. They are on the rise here in Michigan, too. What’s to blame? Drunk driving, speeding, and distracted driving....
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday marks another day to be weather aware with the combination of warm daytime temperatures, hazardous beach conditions along Lake Michigan and a late evening risk of severe weather. The severe weather risk late Tuesday into tonight remains the focus of the forecast with a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Saturday, April 16, a forager in rural Washington County discovered a suitcase about 80 feet off the road. Inside, he found the body of a young boy. Since that fateful spring day, his story has made national headlines and the search for the child's identity has spread across the world.
LANSING, Mich. — Coming to Lansing in July is a festival that is bringing fun takes on bacon and beer to the state capital. Outlier Events is planning to bring Michigan's Bacon Fest to Lansing by partnering with Lansing Lugnuts and Footprints of Michigan. No stranger to hosting across...
