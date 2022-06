Nell Johnson Alexander of Napoleon passed away at 8:34AM on Friday, May 27th at “Our Hospice of South Central Indiana” in Columbus. Nell was born on January 24, 1925 in Crabtree, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Carrick and Laura Johnson who both have preceded her in death. As a child Nell was always caring for animals on the family farm and later acquired the desire for nursing after attending to her ill uncle and aunt. A year after graduating from Cloudland High School in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, she entered the ASA Nursing Cadet Training school at Hillcrest Memorial Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma and graduated from there in 1947.

