Pennsylvania State

Supreme Court order could affect Pa. Senate count

By Hazleton Times
 2 days ago
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during campaign appearances in May 2022 in Pennsylvania. AP file photos

HARRISBURG — The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, an order that could affect the tight Republican Senate primary between former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz.

An order from Justice Samuel Alito paused a lower-court ruling in a lawsuit over a disputed 2021 local court election that would have allowed the counting of mail-in ballots that lacked a handwritten date.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia had ruled that the state election law’s requirement of a date next to the voter’s signature on the outside of return envelopes was “immaterial” and no reason to throw out such ballots.

Based on that ruling, the state had advised counties to count those ballots in the race between McCormick and Oz, and McCormick promptly went to court to force counties to follow through.

The race is currently in the midst of a statewide recount until June 8, with Oz ahead of McCormick in the initial tally by 922 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast — even though some counties are still not done counting every ballot cast in the May 17 primary election.

As McCormick scrounges for ballots to make up the gap with Oz, Alito’s order could freeze McCormick’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania state courts.

Pennsylvania’s Department of State — which oversees elections — did not immediately say Tuesday whether it will change its guidance to counties on how to handle the ballots.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s action, called an administrative stay, freezes the matter until it can give the case further consideration. There is no timeline on the high court’s undertaking and the clock for McCormick is ticking down to June 8.

McCormick has been doing better than Oz among mail-in ballots, and his campaign has said it counted about 860 undated Republican mail-in ballots received by 65 of the state’s 67 counties. Counting the undated ballots will not put McCormick over the top against Oz, but it could help narrow the race.

Some counties have already agreed to count the undated mail-in ballots, while others have not, saying they are waiting for legal clarity.

The state law requires voters to write a date on the envelope in which they mail in their ballots. However, the handwritten date is not used to determine whether the ballot was cast on time, since the envelope is postmarked by the post office and timestamped by counties when they receive it.

In any case, counties have acknowledged accepting ballots with wrong dates.

Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court declined McCormick’s request to intervene Tuesday, just after a judge in the lower statewide Commonwealth Court heard three hours of arguments in the case.

In the meantime, McCormick’s campaign on Tuesday asked the Commonwealth Court for a hand recount in 150 precincts across 12 counties.

McCormick’s campaign said it was targeting precincts where there was an unusually large proportion of machine-read ballots that recorded no vote in the Senate GOP primary. That could point to errors in the electronic scanners, McCormick’s campaign said.

Comments / 88

He causes to become (Ps.83:18 )
2d ago

why is it always a recount in states that changed their voting laws..I remember in the 60's staying up all night with my dad waiting for the election results to come in..usually by around 4 am you had a clear winner in every race..thus idea of not knowing who won for weeks is so ridiculous..I laugh when I hear them talk about election integrity..it hasn't existed in decades

Reply(12)
13
Glenn Demas
2d ago

oz is nothing but a want to be. even some doctors said he is a fake. telling people to take things that does not.good.

Reply(7)
18
nc user 58
2d ago

without voter ID. elections will never be secure. in person voting should be mandatory

Reply(14)
22
WPXI Pittsburgh

Governor visits Pittsburgh to push for direct payments to Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf made a stop in Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning, to once again make a push for his plan to send direct payments to some Pennsylvania households. According to the administration, the state has $2.2 billion remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Democrats want to use about $500 million of it to send checks to Pennsylvanians. Households earning $80,000 or less could receive up to $2,000.
PennLive.com

Why is Scott Perry still in office? | PennLive letters

I do not understand how what Scott Perry did in trying to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election is so different than what Marjorie Taylor Greene did. He refuses to testify before the January 6 investigation committee and continues to support efforts to subvert the election results as evidenced by multiple news reports from different sources nationwide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Six “gatekeepers” have too much power in the Pennsylvania legislature | PennLive letters

The Harrisburg legislature is broken! We, the taxpayers, pay our legislators $21 million in salaries alone, not including vacation pay, health insurance, committee pay, per diems, office expenses and retirement; and get almost nothing in the way of legislative work in return. In total, we are spending approximately $50 million dollars annually for a handful of bills that are passed into law (ie; making the Hershey Kiss the State Candy).
HARRISBURG, PA
