ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Advocates: The future of transportation is clean energy

By Suzanne Potter This story was originally published by Public News Service .
Nevada State News
Nevada State News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpKuG_0fwFMJEM00

LAS VEGAS -- The future of transportation in Clark County, particularly electrifying the sector, will be the hot topic at a panel discussion of experts and policymakers tonight in Las Vegas. The state is gearing up as big money from the bipartisan infrastructure law is making its way to Nevada.

Andrew Sierra, political and organizing director for the Nevada Conservation League, said the focus will be transportation, which generates more than a third of emissions, in Clark County and statewide.

"We've been able to secure millions of dollars for the next few years," Sierra pointed out. "Specifically going not just toward our electric grid, but more specifically going to the expansion of a nationwide electric-vehicle charger network."

In recent years, Nevada lawmakers passed clean-car standards , set goals on renewable energy , joined a federal effort to phase out dirty trucks, and moved forward on plans for a high-speed train from southern California.

Also today, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is visiting Las Vegas to promote new permits for renewable energy on federal land.

Justin Jones, Clark County commissioner and vice chair of the Regional Transportation Commission, said the clean-cars bill prioritizes equity, so low-income families can afford to switch to hybrid or fully electric vehicles.

"That bill will allow for conversion of current vehicles or allow them to replace their polluting vehicle with a clean vehicle," Jones explained.

The panel discussion will take place at Motional , a company planning to run a fleet of driverless electric robotaxis to ferry people from the airport to the Vegas Strip. In addition, The Boring Company is building out the Vegas Loop tunnel, which will use electric trams to move people around downtown. And local bus fleets are transitioning to electric and hydrogen fuel-cell models.

Comments / 3

Related
Nevada Current

Expert urges officials ‘do the math’ on development

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Infill. It’s a dirty word among Southern Nevada developers who have raced for decades to sate demand for housing by building master-planned communities along the perimeter of the valley, even as parcels in the core stand vacant for decades. “I’ve been here my entire life and every time that we build, we always think about […] The post Expert urges officials ‘do the math’ on development appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Traffic
Clark County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Traffic
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KDWN

Nevada will divest $89M in assault weapons company investments

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada will divest investments worth nearly $90 million in companies that manfucture or sell assault-style weapons. State Treasurer Zach Conine made the announcement Thursday, saying his office has a moral obligation to act following the recent school shooting in Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers. Conine says Nevada has a financial obligation to rid itself of investments in weapons companies that “carry this much risk.” An initial review by Conine’s office identified about $89 million in investments subject to the new policy. That represents a fraction of a Nevada’s investment portfolio of nearly $50 billion.
NEVADA STATE
biznewspost.com

Fiesta Rancho, Texas Station to Stay Shut for Another Year

Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos in North Las Vegas will remain closed for at least another year after getting the required regulatory and city approvals. [Image: Shutterstock.com]. Another extension. Station Casinos has gotten approval from both the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the North Las Vegas City Council to...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
ksl.com

More sellers are slashing housing prices in these Western cities

SALT LAKE CITY — Housing prices across the U.S. remain higher than ever, but an increasing number of sellers in certain regional markets are "finally feeling forced to slash their prices," according to a Thursday report from Realtor.com. Even as 50 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas saw a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Renewable Energy#Infrastructure#The Clean#Sierra
8newsnow.com

Clark County issues weekend dust advisory

Dust advisory in effect for Clark County on Saturday and Sunday. Local businesses prepare for Las Vegas Restaurant …. Pa Sen. Race: Dave McCormick concedes to Mehmet Oz …. Elvis weddings in Las Vegas to continue after brand …. Nevada leaders join community for gun violence awareness …. Suspect barricaded...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
timesnewsexpress.com

Las Vegas to save 10 billion gallons of water with new plan amid megadrought

Millions of people in southern California are facing new water restrictions thanks to a megadrought crippling the Southwest. But southern Nevada has been conserving water for years. The area’s latest move is to tear out all non-functional grass to save nearly 10 billion gallons of water. CBS News senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Free Fishing Day to be held June 11 in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anglers in the Silver State can cast their reel without a fishing license on Saturday, June 11, as part of Nevada’s Free Fishing Day. As part of the annual day, the Nevada Department of Wildlife says anyone can fish in the state’s waters without acquiring a fishing license. Though all other regulations and catch limits still apply.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada State News

Nevada State News

Reno, NV
926
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

News from around the Silver State.

 https://nevadastate.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy