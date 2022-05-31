Arrests and incidents reported May 31, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents to report
Arrests
May 26
Beasley, Steven W; 33
- appears in public place under influence
Beebe, Tyrone D; 25
- FTA – driving without license
- FTA – driving under the influence (controlled substances)
- FTA – fail stop sign
Duke, Travis D; 30
- FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family
- FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family
Hunt, Jimmie Ray Jr; 46
- FTA – DUIA
- FTA – operating vehicle without insurance
Marion, Chasey R; 37
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- Bond Revocation – larceny/theft – theft of property, $500-less than $1500
- FTA – larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500
Miller, Wesley T; 28
- assault-child abuse-simple-family (3 counts)
Taylor, Sylania L; 29
- assault-child abuse-simple-family
May 27
Barber, Tonya M; 46
- driving under the influence (alcohol)
Ennis, Magan J; 32
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
Gardner, Brayden E; 19
- operating vehicle without insurance
Lawrence, Kristi T; 41
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA – unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, etc. of wine or alcohol
Moctezuma, Camila M; 25
- FTA – assault-child abuse-simple-family
Murphey, Aaron D; 25
- FTA – damaged property-criminal mischief-damage to private property
- FTA – obstructing police, resisting arrest
- FTA – appears in public place under influence
Pitt, Natalie M; 38
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of marijuana
Pullen-Clapper, Michael D; 31
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of marijuana
Welch, Aaron G; 34
- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
Welch, Chelce L; 28
- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
May 28
Bevington, Brian A; 55
- possession of dangerous drugs
Clark, Tonya L; 46
- appears in public place under influence
Crockett, Lisa B; 59
- FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
- possession of marijuana (2 counts)
McBee, Rip C; 21
- attempting to elude a police officer
- appears in public place under influence
Morgan, Carthell A; 59
- possession of methamphetamine
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of marijuana
Morgan, Virginia D; 58
- possession of dangerous drugs
Parker, Rufus J; 57
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of marijuana
Plunk, Gerald D; 52
- FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Ray, Jesse I; 27
- driving under the influence (alcohol)
Speakman, Tyler L; 27
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
- attempting to elude a police officer
Victor, Hugo C; 28
- driving under the influence (alcohol)
West, William Eddie Jr; 51
- possession of marijuana
May 29
Alvis, William A; 52
- appears in public place under influence
Banister, Nikki V; 34
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
Church, Julia R L; 30
- FTA – burglary-non-residence-force
- FTA – damaged property, criminal mischief
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – traffic failure/refusal to display insurance
Graham, Patsy A; 58
- domestic violence – 3 rd degree
Hutton, Charity D; 32
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
Lang, Christopher J; 22
- appears in public place under influence
Pelt, Christine I; 44
- possession of heroin
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of dangerous drugs
Vincent, Derrick L; 34
- driving under the influence (alcohol)
Whaley, Tammy M; 50
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
- possession of dangerous drugs
May 30
Dean, John M; 44
- possession of dangerous drugs
Findley, Stephen D; 35
- possession of methamphetamine
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
Ingram, Billy R; 38
- FTA – possessing stolen property, $1500 or more
McCown, Katelynn M; 28
- appears in public place under influence
Nunnelley, Jacky L; 47
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)
Powell, Daiquiri T; 32
- reckless driving
Stephenson, Wanda F; 58
- FTA – driving while license suspended
- FTA – failure to register vehicle
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
May 26
- leaving scene of accident; person; Main Ave. SW/Logan St. SW; damage to ’08 Chev. Silverado; $5,000
May 27
- criminal mischief – 3 rd degree; person; damaged tire; $150
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Hwy 157; catalytic converter; $800
- theft of property – 1 st degree; person; Cobb Ave. SW; miscellaneous
- harassment; person; Hwy 157
May 28
- theft of property – 4 th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; alcohol; $15
- theft of property – 4 th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $129
May 29
- harassing communications; person
- harassment; person; 2 nd Ave. NW
- theft of property – 4 th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $337
May 30
- domestic violence – 3 rd degree; person; Donauer Dr. SW
- theft of property – 4 th degree; Marathon; 4 th St. SW; gas; $73
Arrests
May 27
Hyatt, Arron K; 41
- FTA – public intoxication
Ibrahim, Ferris J; 32
- receiving stolen property
- unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance
Marion, Chasey R; 37
- FTA – theft of property – 4 th degree (5 counts)
- FTA – criminal trespass – 3 rd degree
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Murphey, Aaron D; 25
- FTA – insurance violation
- FTA – driving while suspended
May 28
Jackson, Nicholas S; 30
- theft of property – 4 th degree
May 29
Jernigan, Coby D; 21
- FTA – insurance violation
- FTA – fail to register vehicle
May 30
Church, Julia R; 30
- FTA – public intoxication
- FTA – domestic violence – 3 rd degree
Overton, Johnny L; 57
- FTA – driving without license
- FTA – expired tag
- FTA – insurance violation
Wood III, Leonard; 25
- domestic violence – 3 rd degree
Uselton, Johnathan S; 31
- FTA – theft of property – 4 th degree (2 counts)
- FTA – attempt to elude a police officer
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA – criminal trespass – 3 rd degree
- FTA – expired tag
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
