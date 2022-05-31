ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported May 31, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqXi2_0fwFMHSu00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents to report

Arrests

May 26

Beasley, Steven W; 33

  • appears in public place under influence

Beebe, Tyrone D; 25

  • FTA – driving without license
  • FTA – driving under the influence (controlled substances)
  • FTA – fail stop sign

Duke, Travis D; 30

  • FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family

Hunt, Jimmie Ray Jr; 46

  • FTA – DUIA
  • FTA – operating vehicle without insurance

Marion, Chasey R; 37

Miller, Wesley T; 28

  • assault-child abuse-simple-family (3 counts)

Taylor, Sylania L; 29

  • assault-child abuse-simple-family

May 27

Barber, Tonya M; 46

  • driving under the influence (alcohol)

Ennis, Magan J; 32

  • illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense

Gardner, Brayden E; 19

  • operating vehicle without insurance

Lawrence, Kristi T; 41

  • FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA – unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, etc. of wine or alcohol

Moctezuma, Camila M; 25

  • FTA – assault-child abuse-simple-family

Murphey, Aaron D; 25

  • FTA – damaged property-criminal mischief-damage to private property
  • FTA – obstructing police, resisting arrest
  • FTA – appears in public place under influence

Pitt, Natalie M; 38

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • possession of marijuana

Pullen-Clapper, Michael D; 31

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • possession of marijuana

Welch, Aaron G; 34

  • assault-domestic-simple assault-family

Welch, Chelce L; 28

  • assault-domestic-simple assault-family

May 28

Bevington, Brian A; 55

  • possession of dangerous drugs

Clark, Tonya L; 46

  • appears in public place under influence

Crockett, Lisa B; 59

  • FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • possession of marijuana (2 counts)

McBee, Rip C; 21

  • attempting to elude a police officer
  • appears in public place under influence

Morgan, Carthell A; 59

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • possession of marijuana

Morgan, Virginia D; 58

  • possession of dangerous drugs

Parker, Rufus J; 57

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • possession of marijuana

Plunk, Gerald D; 52

  • FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Ray, Jesse I; 27

  • driving under the influence (alcohol)

Speakman, Tyler L; 27

  • FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
  • attempting to elude a police officer

Victor, Hugo C; 28

  • driving under the influence (alcohol)

West, William Eddie Jr; 51

  • possession of marijuana

May 29

Alvis, William A; 52

  • appears in public place under influence

Banister, Nikki V; 34

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense

Church, Julia R L; 30

  • FTA – burglary-non-residence-force
  • FTA – damaged property, criminal mischief
  • FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – traffic failure/refusal to display insurance

Graham, Patsy A; 58

  • domestic violence – 3 rd degree

Hutton, Charity D; 32

  • illegal possession of prescription drugs

Lang, Christopher J; 22

  • appears in public place under influence

Pelt, Christine I; 44

  • possession of heroin
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • possession of dangerous drugs

Vincent, Derrick L; 34

  • driving under the influence (alcohol)

Whaley, Tammy M; 50

  • illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • possession of dangerous drugs

May 30

Dean, John M; 44

  • possession of dangerous drugs

Findley, Stephen D; 35

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs

Ingram, Billy R; 38

  • FTA – possessing stolen property, $1500 or more

McCown, Katelynn M; 28

  • appears in public place under influence

Nunnelley, Jacky L; 47

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)

Powell, Daiquiri T; 32

  • reckless driving

Stephenson, Wanda F; 58

  • FTA – driving while license suspended
  • FTA – failure to register vehicle

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

May 26

  • leaving scene of accident; person; Main Ave. SW/Logan St. SW; damage to ’08 Chev. Silverado; $5,000

May 27

  • criminal mischief – 3 rd degree; person; damaged tire; $150
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Hwy 157; catalytic converter; $800
  • theft of property – 1 st degree; person; Cobb Ave. SW; miscellaneous
  • harassment; person; Hwy 157

May 28

  • theft of property – 4 th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; alcohol; $15
  • theft of property – 4 th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $129

May 29

  • harassing communications; person
  • harassment; person; 2 nd Ave. NW
  • theft of property – 4 th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $337

May 30

  • domestic violence – 3 rd degree; person; Donauer Dr. SW
  • theft of property – 4 th degree; Marathon; 4 th St. SW; gas; $73

Arrests

May 27

Hyatt, Arron K; 41

  • FTA – public intoxication

Ibrahim, Ferris J; 32

Marion, Chasey R; 37

  • FTA – theft of property – 4 th degree (5 counts)
  • FTA – criminal trespass – 3 rd degree
  • FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Murphey, Aaron D; 25

  • FTA – insurance violation
  • FTA – driving while suspended

May 28

Jackson, Nicholas S; 30

  • theft of property – 4 th degree

May 29

Jernigan, Coby D; 21

  • FTA – insurance violation
  • FTA – fail to register vehicle

May 30

Church, Julia R; 30

  • FTA – public intoxication
  • FTA – domestic violence – 3 rd degree

Overton, Johnny L; 57

  • FTA – driving without license
  • FTA – expired tag
  • FTA – insurance violation

Wood III, Leonard; 25

  • domestic violence – 3 rd degree

Uselton, Johnathan S; 31

  • FTA – theft of property – 4 th degree (2 counts)
  • FTA – attempt to elude a police officer
  • FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA – criminal trespass – 3 rd degree
  • FTA – expired tag

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

The Cullman Tribune

Several meth, heroin arrests over the weekend

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Three separate incidents allotted five drug-related arrests over the weekend for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.  On Saturday, May 28, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Colony area. Carthell Alan Morgan, 59, of Hanceville (pictured above) was identified as the driver. Rufus Parker, 57, and Virginia Morgan, 58, both of Hanceville, were passengers in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. All three were placed under arrest.  Carthell Morgan was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana in the second degree. Parker was charged with possession of marijuana in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Floyd County Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Cherokee County

Two northwest Georgia men were arrested by the Leesburg Police Department early Wednesday morning on drug charges. Nicholas Leonard, 25, and John Terry, age 36 – both listed as being from Rome – were booked into jail at around 4:30am, on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Terry was charged with a count of DUI/Controlled Substance as well. Both were arrested by the Leesburg PD.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple individuals arrested on domestic violence; drug-related charges

CULLMAN, Ala. – The previous week experienced several drug-related arrests across Cullman County.  On Tuesday, May 24, CCSO deputies responded to the report of a traffic accident in the Good Hope area. Upon arrival, deputies located Saundra Kay Harbison, 57, of Cullman on scene. It was determined that Harbison had an outstanding warrant. She was placed under arrest. A search of her vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.  Harbison was charged with: dangerous drugs/trafficking, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny/theft (warrant).  Monday, May 23, CCSO deputies arrested Jonathan Kyle Lay, 31, of Vinemont, at the Cullman County Detention Center for multiple warrants, which stemmed from an incident reported earlier this year.  Lay was charged with: Sex Offense/rape – domestic violence (two counts) and domestic violence/assault.  Also on Tuesday, CCSO deputies arrested Sharon Richardson, 44, of Empire for multiple outstanding warrants. The charges stemmed from a 2019 incident.  Richardson was charged with: distribution of dangerous drugs, promoting prison contraband, using false information to avoid arrest, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription medication.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAAY-TV

ATM missing from Madison credit union in apparent theft

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are looking into the apparent theft of an automated teller machine Thursday morning from a Madison credit union. Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White said investigators responded to the 8600 block of U.S. 72 West for an alarm call at 4:17 a.m. When they arrived,...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Boaz Police Officer hit during traffic stop

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department announced on Facebook that one of its officers was injured during a traffic stop Saturday. According to the post, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 431 near Seay Ave. when the officer’s patrol car was hit by a speeding vehicle.
trbnews.net

Five indicted in Red Bay childcare center infant death

RUSSELLVILLE | The former owner and four former employees of the now-closed Tiny Tigers Pre-K in Red Bay have been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on charges related to the March 9 death of Autumn Rose Wells, an infant who was in the facility’s care. Two of the former employees now face manslaughter charges.
RED BAY, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County selling pair of Covid-19 mobile vaccine clinic trailers

If you've ever wanted to sleep in a mobile vaccination center, then you're just the type of person Lauderdale County is looking for. The county is selling a pair of recreational trailers that it picked up for $157,000 during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic to help administer the vaccine more quickly.
