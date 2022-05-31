ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAY-Z Curates New TIDAL Playlist In Celebration Of Memorial Day

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
Jay-Z may have once been a brash upstart without much regard for his contemporaries, however, over the years, he’s evolved into an elder statesman and tastemaker. In his latest effort to shine a light on his predecessors in the rap game, Hov recently shared his latest playlist, which the rapper personally curated for TIDAL in celebration of Memorial Day.

The playlist, which includes a cover of Jay-Z in a DJ booth with singer Jae Murphy , includes selections from previous collaborators like Kanye West, Drake, Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, and Future, it also boasts contributions from fresher faces like Babyface Ray , 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lil Durk, Gunna, and Tems. Running just over an hour long and 22 tracks deep, Hov’s latest playlist is a collection of tracks that doubles as an invaluable cosign that is celebrated as a honor by many of the artists featured.

A past-time he takes pride in, the rap legend boasted of his prowess as a playlist curator just last year, placing himself in the upper echelon of participants in that arena. “I found so many songs [on Tidal], my playlist game is A++,” Hov said at the time . “I challenge anyone out there. I’m definitely, you know, in the top tier of playlist creators.”

Prior to his latest playlist, Jay-Z released his last in Dec of 2021, which was preceded by a playlist honoring Nas , a year-end playlist in 2020 , two installments of Songs for Survival , and various other collections.

