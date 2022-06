Red Bank, SC 06/02/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A Red Bank man was arrested Thursday morning after a high-profile warrant service that included an MRAP vehicle and a number of law enforcement officers. According to a neighbor, officers used the heavy vehicle to breach a fence in the 100 block of Vonda Drive and then called over a public arrest system for Dennis Ray Vencill, Jr. to come out of his home. After seeing the overwhelming force gathered outside, Vencill quickly complied and was taken into custody.

RED BANK, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO