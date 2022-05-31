ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals RHP Joe Ross to undergo Tommy John surgery

By Anthony Franco
 2 days ago
Aug 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross (41) throws to the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals righty Joe Ross is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery, manager Dave Martinez informed reporters, including Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. He recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a UCL tear in his throwing elbow.

This is the second Tommy John surgery for Ross, who also went underwent the procedure in July 2017. The former first-round pick returned toward the end of the following campaign, but he’s dealt with subsequent health issues. He stayed healthy in 2019, splitting the season between the big league bullpen and the Triple-A rotation, then opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ross came back last season and tied a career-high with 19 starts, but he was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his elbow last August. He was reluctant to have surgery at the time, and he and the organization proceeded with a non-surgical rehab course. That still cost him the remainder of the season, and he underwent a cleanup procedure to remove some bone spurs from his elbow this spring. After opening the year on the 60-day injured list, Ross headed out on a minor league rehab assignment last week.

He completed just three innings before dealing with renewed elbow tightness. A subsequent MRI revealed more ligament damage than initially expected, and Ross will no longer be able to avoid another Tommy John procedure. Martinez didn’t specify a timeline on his recovery, but given Ross’ prior injury history, he may be in for a lengthier absence than the typical 14-16 month rehab time for a UCL replacement.

The news will obviously end Ross’ 2022 season before it begins. The disappointing series of events means he’ll have gone two-plus calendar years between appearances, aside from last week’s abbreviated rehab start. Last year’s 108 innings pitched marked a career-high, so it’s to be seen what kind of workload he’d be able to assume in 2024.

It’s also not clear where he’ll be playing at that point. Ross is in his final season of arbitration control, and he’ll reach free agency for the first time in his career at season’s end. He’s a candidate for a low-salary, two-year contract, which would afford him the opportunity to rehab with team supervision and receive some pay next year while the signing club eyes his 2024 production.

In the interim, Ross will spend this season on Washington’s 60-day IL. He’ll collect a $2.4M salary, to which he and the club agreed over the winter to avoid an arbitration hearing.

