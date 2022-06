VENETA, Ore. -- One person is seriously hurt and a suspect is wanted for a hit-and-run, the Lane County Sheriff’s office reports. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in the area of Territorial Highway near Demming Road just after 1 a.m. on June 2. Deputies say that when they arrived, they learned that a person helping someone else jump-start their car was hit by a passing vehicle.

