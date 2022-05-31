Edward Walter, 77, St. Louis

Cecil J. McFall, 89, of Dittmer died May 26, 2022, in Dittmer. Mr. McFall was a highly skilled laser beam welding professional of 30 years with McDonnell Douglas. He led the company’s U.S. welding operations, as well as its projects in Israel. He worked in the White Room with top security clearance, working on the first Tomahawk missile and space shuttle Mercury. He was a Christian and worked as a welding instructor at Lewis and Clark College in St. Charles as well as building a successful real estate business of 40 years. He loved to travel with his wife and children and went on trips to Hawaii, Niagara Falls, the Great Smoky Mountains and Pike’s Peak. He was known for his dancing, his sense of humor and for entertaining his family and friends. Born March 10, 1933, in Craighead County, Ark., he was the son of the late Arthur and Bessie (Gordon) McFall.

DITTMER, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO