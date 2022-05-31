ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Edward Walter, 77, St. Louis

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward Walter, 77, of St. Louis died May 14, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Mr. Walter was a medical school librarian. Born July 17, 1944, in St....

myleaderpaper.com

Nancy Eleanor Greenwalt-Schwab, 80, Farmington

Nancy Eleanor Greenwalt-Schwab, 80, of Farmington died June 1, 2022, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing in Farmington. Mrs. Greenwalt-Schwab was a legal secretary for Paster, West and Kraner in St. Louis. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City from 1965-1975 and a member of Church of the Assumption in Herculaneum from 1999 to 2016 where she was a Eucharistic minister, lecturer, member of the council, PSR teacher, choir administrator and oresident of the Legion of Mary. Born Aug. 31, 1941, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Florence Emma (McCready) and James Henry Catlow.
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Laura Dee Logan, 70, St. Louis

Laura Dee Logan, 70, of St. Louis, formerly of Arnold, died May 23, 2022, in O’Fallon, Ill. Ms. Logan was a billing clerk. She loved cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals, was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed baking and trying new recipes. She was named Volunteer of the Year at Season’s Hospice. Born March 27, 1952, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late LaVerne (Alsbury) and Frederick Wilson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Steven Paul Price, 65, Cedar Hill

Steven Paul Price, 65, of Cedar Hill died May 28, 2022, at his home. Mr. Price was a flooring installer for Floor Layers Union Local 1310 for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and being at the farm. Born June 15, 1956, in St. Louis, he was the son of Kathlyn Price of Farmington and the late Edward Price.
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Bernard Charles Stenger, 87, Dittmer

Bernard Charles Stenger, 87, of Dittmer died May 23, 2022, at his home. Mr. Stenger, also known as “Ben” or “Bernie,” was a respiratory therapist for SSM St. Mary’s Hospital for many years. He was the 185th person to be licensed as a respiratory therapist in the country, and started the first respiratory therapy department in St. Louis and the respiratory therapy teaching program at St. Mary’s (now a program at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park). He taught in the program until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed gardening, do-it-yourself projects, going to church, the little things in life and spending time with family and friends. Born March 6, 1935, in Glennonville, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Fuemmeler) Stenger. He was preceded in death by his wife: Joyce (Bernhardt) Stenger.
DITTMER, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cecil J. McFall, 89, Dittmer

Cecil J. McFall, 89, of Dittmer died May 26, 2022, in Dittmer. Mr. McFall was a highly skilled laser beam welding professional of 30 years with McDonnell Douglas. He led the company’s U.S. welding operations, as well as its projects in Israel. He worked in the White Room with top security clearance, working on the first Tomahawk missile and space shuttle Mercury. He was a Christian and worked as a welding instructor at Lewis and Clark College in St. Charles as well as building a successful real estate business of 40 years. He loved to travel with his wife and children and went on trips to Hawaii, Niagara Falls, the Great Smoky Mountains and Pike’s Peak. He was known for his dancing, his sense of humor and for entertaining his family and friends. Born March 10, 1933, in Craighead County, Ark., he was the son of the late Arthur and Bessie (Gordon) McFall.
DITTMER, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Charlene Evelyn Brown, 82, O’Fallon

Charlene Evelyn Brown, 82, of O’Fallon died May 20, 2022. Mrs. Brown attended Star School in Crystal City and Douglass High School in Festus before graduating from Crystal City High School. She earned a licensed practical nursing degree from Jefferson College and worked in pediatric intensive care as well as other areas of hospital care. She was a Christian and a member of the Harrison-Cook Chapter of American War Mothers in Missouri. She was loving and nurturing, resilient and strong, and enjoyed movies, attending plays, sharing recipes, playing bingo, Scrabble and other board games, crafting, crocheting and spending time with family and friends. Born Nov. 19, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Flavis (Henderson) Dukes.
O'FALLON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

A High Ridge woman was injured Tuesday evening, May 31, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 between South Lindbergh Boulevard and Reavis Barracks Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:37 p.m., Bethany H. Bollinger, 38, of High Ridge was driving a northbound 2004 Saturn...
myleaderpaper.com

Rosetta Ferguson, 90, De Soto

Rosetta Ferguson, 90, of De Soto died May 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Ferguson was born July 12, 1931, in Malden, the daughter of the late Maryann Elizabeth (Keen) and Charles Edward Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Ferguson. She is...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash near Hillsboro

A St. Louis man was injured on Memorial Day in a motorcycle accident at Hillsboro Victoria Road and Hillsboro Hematite Road in Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:54 p.m. Monday afternoon, May 30, Christopher J. Hemmelgarn, 52, of St. Louis was riding a southbound 2021 Harley-Davidson FLTRK...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Section of Old Lemay Ferry Road between Arnold and Imperial to close

A section of Old Lemay Ferry Road will be completely closed to traffic starting Friday, June 3, according to the Jefferson County Public Works website. The road will be closed between East Rock Creek Road and Timber Creek Lane, which is between Arnold and Imperial. The section of road will be closed to allow for a box culvert to be installed at East Rock Creek Road and then for waterlines to be installed between East Rock Creek Road and Timber Creek Lane.
myleaderpaper.com

Two women, three hurt in crash north of Arnold

Two women and three children were injured Tuesday afternoon, May 31, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 141 and Romaine Creek Road between Fenton and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:15 p.m., Brenda L. Daniels, 30, of Hillsboro was driving a southbound 2014 Nissan Pathfinder and reportedly...
Cleo M. Pigg, 95, De Soto

Cleo M. Pigg, 95, De Soto

Cleo M. Pigg, 95, of De Soto died May 27, 2022, at his home. Mr. Pigg was a glassworker with the PPG plant in Crystal City. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. Born July 29, 1926, in Ware, he was the son of the late Preston and Susie (Layman) Pigg. He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary “Fern” (McCurdy) Pigg.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events June 2-9

Meeting on Don Robinson State Park, 6 p.m., viewing platform at park, 9275 Byrnesville Road, Cedar Hill. Staff will answer questions and receive input on park’s operations. Call 636-257-3788. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Cost: $6 members, $7...
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Peggy Scott to assume head role

As Leader Publications approaches its 28th birthday, it will undergo a change in top management. Pam LaPlant, the company’s second publisher, will retire June 2, and current assistant publisher Peggy Scott will step into the top role. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be part of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis aldermanic president, members indicted on federal bribery charges

(The Center Square) – The President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, a current alderman and a former alderman were indicted Thursday on federal bribery charges. Lewis Reed, board president since 2007 and an alderman since 1999, was charged with two counts of bribery in U.S. District Court. Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad was charged with two counts of bribery and one count of fraud. Alderman Jeffrey Boyd was charged with two counts of bribery and another count of fraud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Stanley Lee Parks, 93, Middleburg, Fla., formerly of Festus

Stanley Lee Parks, 93, of Middleburg, Fla., formerly of Festus, died May 28, 2022, at his home. Mr. Parks worked at the PPG Plant in Crystal City before transferring in 1974 to the PPG plant in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was a maintenance manager. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with family. Born June 20, 1928, in Herculaneum, he was the son of the late Blanche Mae (Pashia) and Russell M. Parks. He was preceded in death by his wife: Jacqueline Louise (Scott) Parks.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Missing hiker's body found in Arnold

After a week of searching, Carol Schulte’s body was found Monday evening, May 30, in the Meramec River in Arnold, the St. Louis County Police Department reported. At 4 p.m., a boater found her body in the water near the bank close to the end of Cecos Lane, said Grant Bissell, spokesman for the Jefferson’s County Sheriff's office.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash near Grubville

Joseph C. Haley, 26, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday morning, May 31, in a one-car accident on Hwy. WW north of Tipton Drive between Grubville and Fletcher in Jefferson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:30 a.m., Haley was driving a 2021 Kia Rio north on the...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man hurt in four-vehicle crash

Eric S. Pratt, 38, of Arnold was injured on Memorial Day in a four-vehicle accident on the West Outer Road north of Rhodes Drive just south of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 p.m. Monday, May 30, Nicholas K. Finney, 25, of Imperial was headed north in...
ARNOLD, MO

