‘Legends of Tomorrow,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ & More of the Most Painful Cancellations of the 2021-2022 TV Season

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEventually, all good shows must come to an end (not all can last 20 or more seasons, like Law & Order: SVU and NCIS). But some cancellations are more painful than others, especially...

www.tvinsider.com

Ron
2d ago

Magnum PI should not have been canceled. Great story lines with minimal violence unlike SWAT

Eliades Cortez
23h ago

i loved seeing magnum pi. it should have never been cancelled. there other shows that should have been cancelled. feel bad for the actors.

Pierre Adolfo
2d ago

They keep greys but not magnum, wake up , time to cancel prime tv

