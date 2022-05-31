‘Legends of Tomorrow,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ & More of the Most Painful Cancellations of the 2021-2022 TV Season

Spoilers below for the Season 5 finale of S.W.A.T., so be warned if you didn't yet watch. While the line has been in the sand for some weeks now, the CBS drama S.W.A.T. officially bid a fond seeya later to Lina Esco’s Christina “Chris” Alonso with its Season 5 finale, which was appropriately titled “Farewell.” Much as viewers may have hoped that the episode would flip expectations around regarding Chris’ future for the already confirmed Season 6, especially after she and Street finally hooked up, her fate was sealed as soon as she made the decision to leave the S.W.A.T. team in order to run the local safe house. To be expected, the character’s final appearance inspired the star herself to share a thankful goodbye message.

