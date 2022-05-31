Under state order, Georgia district sets school renovation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have converted a controversial bill doing away with the need for permits to carry concealed weapons into one allowing trained teachers and school administrators to carry guns on campuses. A state Senate revamped the bill Wednesday night while invoking the mass shooting last week in Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The author of the original “permitless carry” bill said Thursday that he was unsure whether he’d try to restore his original language to the bill. It’s unclear if either concept will survive as the legislative session nears its Monday night adjournment deadline.
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has declined to put a former Detroit police chief on the Republican ballot for Michigan governor. James Craig is the third candidate to lose a court challenge after state election staff said campaign petitions were marred by fraudulent signatures. It’s a remarkable setback for Craig, who has high name recognition in southeastern Michigan. A judge says she must abide by a Michigan appeals court decision released Wednesday that kept two other Republicans off the Aug. 2 ballot. They didn’t meet the 15,000-signature threshold because of fraudulent signatures on petitions. The appeals court says state election staff didn’t have to go line by line.
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Air Force changed its procedures to move the U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama after President Donald Trump’s re-election loss in 2020. That’s the finding of a new report from Congress’ General Accounting Office. The report says Trump was at the White House meeting when the decision was made. But the report says participants don’t agree on who made the decision. Colorado lawmakers used the report to call on President Joe Biden to keep the command’s headquarters in Colorado Springs. U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama insists the decision to move the Space Force headquarters was correct.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Mike Pence aide seeking to oust Indiana’s Republican secretary of state is fending off criticism about twice leaving jobs in that office after being written up for poor job performance. Diego Morales’ work history has emerged as an issue in his campaign against Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. It’s largely happening outside public view as they seek support among roughly 1,800 delegates who’ll pick the nominee at the June 18 state Republican convention. Sullivan’s campaign has circulated text messages to delegates in recent weeks with online links to documents critical of Morales’ job performance in 2009 and 2011. Morales dismisses the disciplinary actions as “office politics.” He has also embraced Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s water and sewer company has been hit by a federal lawsuit demanding that it provide services to thousands of residents who lack potable water on a daily basis. The class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday by Carmen Maldonado, mayor of the northern town of Morovis, who requested that a judge issue an injunction to force Puerto Rico’s Aqueducts and Sewer Authority to provide immediate service to residents in need. The lawsuit also seeks $1,000 for every day without water as compensation. A company spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee death row inmate is appealing a state trial court’s dismissal of his request to be declared intellectually disabled, which would make him ineligible for execution. Earlier this year, Senior Judge Walter Kurtz ruled that federal courts had previously determined Byron Black was not intellectually disabled and therefore was ineligible to have the decision considered once again. Kurtz handed down his decision even though Nashville’s top prosecutor and Black’s lawyers agreed he shouldn’t be put to death due to his intellectual disability. On Wednesday, Black’s attorneys filed a motion asking the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals for a hearing to prove that executing Black would would violate the state’s Constitution.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho wildlife officials say an attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a gully where they were crushed and suffocated. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services on Thursday confirmed the sheep deaths in mid-May in southwestern Idaho in foothills north of Boise. The area is popular for recreation such as mountain biking and hiking, and also has deer, elk and large predators such as bears, mountain lions and wolves. Sheep owner Frank Shirts says it’s the worst incident of wolf predation he’s experienced since wolves were released into central Idaho in 1995.
