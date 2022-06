Franklin Eugene Cunningham, age 95 of Leonardville, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Clay Center Presbyterian Manor. He was born on March 2, 1927 in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of Milburn and Jane (Greenwood) Cunningham. He was raised in Washington, Indiana where he graduated from high school. He served in both the U.S. Army Infantry, U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Air Force as a gunner and radar operator.

