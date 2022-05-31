Arrests and incidents reported May 31, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. FTA – driving under the influence (controlled substances) FTA – fail stop sign. Duke, Travis D; 30. FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family. FTA – assault-domestic-harassment-family. Hunt, Jimmie...
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Three separate incidents allotted five drug-related arrests over the weekend for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, May 28, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Colony area. Carthell Alan Morgan, 59, of Hanceville (pictured above) was identified as the driver. Rufus Parker, 57, and Virginia Morgan, 58, both of Hanceville, were passengers in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. All three were placed under arrest.
Carthell Morgan was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Parker was charged with possession of marijuana in...
Two northwest Georgia men were arrested by the Leesburg Police Department early Wednesday morning on drug charges. Nicholas Leonard, 25, and John Terry, age 36 – both listed as being from Rome – were booked into jail at around 4:30am, on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Terry was charged with a count of DUI/Controlled Substance as well. Both were arrested by the Leesburg PD.
CULLMAN, Ala. – The previous week experienced several drug-related arrests across Cullman County.
On Tuesday, May 24, CCSO deputies responded to the report of a traffic accident in the Good Hope area. Upon arrival, deputies located Saundra Kay Harbison, 57, of Cullman on scene. It was determined that Harbison had an outstanding warrant. She was placed under arrest. A search of her vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.
Harbison was charged with: dangerous drugs/trafficking, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny/theft (warrant).
Monday, May 23, CCSO deputies arrested Jonathan Kyle Lay, 31, of Vinemont, at the Cullman County Detention Center for multiple warrants, which stemmed from an incident reported earlier this year.
Lay was charged with: Sex Offense/rape – domestic violence (two counts) and domestic violence/assault.
Also on Tuesday, CCSO deputies arrested Sharon Richardson, 44, of Empire for multiple outstanding warrants. The charges stemmed from a 2019 incident.
Richardson was charged with: distribution of dangerous drugs, promoting prison contraband, using false information to avoid arrest, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription medication.
A northwest Georgia woman has been arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County. Lisa Canada, age 58 from Rome, was arrested Tuesday just before 4:30pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She remains in the...
An undercover operation in Blount County turned up evidence illegal gambling - including slot machines and scratch off lottery tickets – at three businesses. The Cleveland Police Department carried out the operation between May 15 and May 25 at a laundromat and two gas stations after receiving complaints of illegal gambling activity.
THE SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING INDIVIDUALS RESPONSIBLE FOR DAMAGING SERVAL SIGNS IN THE AREA OF THE HIGH SCHOOL AND RECREATIONAL CENTER. THIS WAS NOT DONE BY ACCIDENT, BUT INTENTIONAL. THOSE CAUGHT VANDALIZING CITY PROPERTY WILL BE PROSECUTED TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW.
If you've ever wanted to sleep in a mobile vaccination center, then you're just the type of person Lauderdale County is looking for. The county is selling a pair of recreational trailers that it picked up for $157,000 during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic to help administer the vaccine more quickly.
CULLMAN, Ala. – Presiding over the courtroom on the second floor of Cullman County Courthouse, Judge Rusty Turner carefully reviewed each case, assessing the progress of each offender who stood before him.
The defendants reviewed by the district court last week were not the run of the mill criminals. They were the veterans of the United States Armed Forces, formerly tasked with the defense and security of our nation.
One of Cullman’s diversionary court programs, the Cullman County Veterans Court offers men and women who have been charged with a criminal offense (no class A felony nor bodily harm to the victim...
RUSSELLVILLE | The former owner and four former employees of the now-closed Tiny Tigers Pre-K in Red Bay have been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on charges related to the March 9 death of Autumn Rose Wells, an infant who was in the facility’s care. Two of the former employees now face manslaughter charges.
The number of alcohol-related arrests in Morgan County over Memorial Day weekend were double last year's, with at least 33 such arrests Saturday through Monday, including 28 in Decatur, according to jail records. Records indicate the Decatur Police Department made 11 driving under the influence arrests, 12 open container in...
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed Tuesday evening after the car he was driving struck a utility pole five miles west of Rogersville. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kevin Jordan, 37, was fatally injured when he struck a utility pole in his 1994 Chevrolet Camaro. The...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s governor has directed the state Finance Department to issue a reward payment in the amount of $5,000 to a person who provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in apprehending and arresting Casey White, the Florence, Ala., inmate who escaped with the help of a correctional officer.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old inmate was found dead at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer, Alex Lee Sanders died from natural causes and was found around 7:20 a.m. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Things are pricey these days but here’s something that can pay you. All it takes is just a tip to the Crime Stoppers and bingo, you have cash in your pocket. This crime happened in broad daylight in the Publix parking lot on Old Monrovia...
Deputies in Morgan County responded to a shooting near McKendree Church in the Massey community Wednesday night. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 a homeowner noticed someone on his property. The unknown person shot at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire before the unknown person ran away. Deputies...
