Mike Pompeo, Former Secretary of State, Fox News Contributor joined the Guy Benson Show to talk about the latest developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine. “I expect what we will continue to see is Putin’s efforts to continue to vanquish greater and greater pieces of the real estate of places. He makes tactical gains. I’m sure the Ukrainians will be successful, but there’s no reason to think Vladimir Putin is looking to end this anytime soon. And that is that is tragic for the Ukrainian people. It’s it’s bad for all of Europe and it will impact us here in the United States as well.”

POTUS ・ 17 HOURS AGO