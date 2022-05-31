ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cleanup continues for valley pool companies after wind-blown dust storm

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Oc7i_0fwFCI8N00

The cleanup continued Tuesday after a days-long wind and dust storm that wreaked havoc in the Coachella Valley Memorial Day weekend.

Pool companies are working pool-by-pool to remove dust, sand and debris from residential and commercial swimming oases.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on the recovery and why one company says the cleanup is getting more expensive - tonight at 5 p.m.

The post Cleanup continues for valley pool companies after wind-blown dust storm appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Water Districts Prepare for State Reduction Requirements

June 21st is the official start of summer. And already, California is in its driest year to date. “You really can’t talk about water in one specific location in California without talking about all of California when it comes to water,” Mission Springs Water District Programs and Public Affairs Manager, Marion Champion, said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Storm#Swimming#Coachella Valley#News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

State-mandated water restrictions, what Coachella Valley residents need to know

As California goes into its third year of drought, the State Water Board is requiring local water agencies to move on to their Level 2 drought response plans. The unanimous vote happened on May 24. What does the statewide drought declaration mean for the local area? There is not a water shortage locally, but local The post State-mandated water restrictions, what Coachella Valley residents need to know appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
KESQ News Channel 3

MSWD responds to ongoing California drought with water conservation plan

The Mission Springs Water District will implement a Level 2 demand of reduction actions in response to the ongoing California drought, a statement said today.   "MSWD has already started to reach out to impacted customers, letting them know of the changes,'' said programs and public affairs manager Marion Champion. "We have a variety of conservation The post MSWD responds to ongoing California drought with water conservation plan appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krwg.org

Crews Make Gains on Largest Fire in New Mexico

Crews are making progress in stopping the nation’s largest active wildfire from spreading. Progress on Monday came on the fourth straight day of warnings of extreme fire conditions in northern New Mexico. The nearly 8-week-old fire was surrounded by containment lines cut and scraped around half of of its...
SANTA FE, NM
LocalNewsMatters.org

Wildlife officials on alert after virus that kills endangered brush rabbit arrives in California

A virus that kills rabbits has reached California, officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, or RHDV2, was found in a deceased riparian brush rabbit at the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge on May 20. The riparian brush rabbit is endangered and closely monitored by wildlife agencies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Greater Palm Springs Restaurant week makes a comeback

Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week is back this year starting on Friday. It's going to bring 10 days of deals to a variety of restaurants in the Coachella Valley. Restaurant Week runs from June 3 to June 12, where over 60 Coachella Valley businesses will be participating. Those who visit any of the restaurants will The post Greater Palm Springs Restaurant week makes a comeback appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nypressnews.com

Las Vegas to save 10 billion gallons of water with new plan amid megadrought

Millions of people in southern California are facing new water restrictions thanks to a megadrought crippling the Southwest. But southern Nevada has been conserving water for years. The area’s latest move is to tear out all non-functional grass to save nearly 10 billion gallons of water. CBS senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Blythe, CA: Lost Lake Fire: Large vegetation fire has jumped the Colorado River into Arizona prompting more evacuations.

Sources: Riverside County Fire Department, Colorado River Indian Tribes and InciWeb (Information) Picture: InciWeb (Courtesy) Blythe, California: The large vegetation fire being called the “Lost Lake Fire” burning near the Lost Lake Resort has jumped the Colorado River into Arizona prompting more evacuations. According to the Colorado River...
BLYTHE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: Baby bald eagle leaves her Big Bear nest for the first time

They grow up so fast! Spirit, the young eaglet in Big Bear, has left the nest for the first time, taking her first flight early Tuesday morning. "She started out like every other morning, stretching and flapping her wings, and this time... she just let go and flew in perfect form," reads a post by The post Watch: Baby bald eagle leaves her Big Bear nest for the first time appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy