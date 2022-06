Dragon Ball Super has confirmed it's going to be bringing Frieza back to the action with the latest promo for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! As Frieza continues to float around the canon following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans have been eagerly anticipating when the famous villain would be popping up again. The foe has yet to show up in the pages of the manga's new arcs (which go far beyond the anime's events), but at least there will be even a little bit of a return from the villain in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO