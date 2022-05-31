Coastal Orthopedics opens 2 new facilities in Florida
Coastal Orthopedics opened two new medical centers in Florida, in West Bradenton and East Manatee. The 88,000-square-foot East Manatee facility opened May 23 and houses Coastal's new headquarters, clinical services, an ASC,...
A condominium in One88 tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donald Patterson sold his Unit 101 condominium at 188 Golden Gate Point to David Berg, of Sarasota, for $5.25 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.25 million in 2017.
More space for more services to help heal more veterans. Bay Pines VA said that’s what its new outpatient clinic in Clearwater will offer veterans in North Pinellas County. The clinic is built at the site of a former Toys-R-Us store at 26286 US Highway 19 North in Clearwater, across from the Countryside Mall.
A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide. Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease...
In the past seven days, the state has added 9,579 cases and 22 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past three weeks, on average, 236 more cases were logged each day in Florida,...
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County leaders say they are prepared as the annual Atlantic Hurricane Season begins and they are urging residents to do the same. ”And we’re expecting a busier than normal Hurricane Season for this year … again,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “It’s never too early to get ready.”
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - More than five decades have passed since a grizzly crime scene was discovered in Charlotte County. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's oldest cold case has been reopened, investigators are looking for the public's help in cracking the case. Fifty-one years ago, a pair of glasses were...
South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Palmetto will hold a discussion Wednesday evening to discuss controversial development plans within Riviera Dunes. Residents of the area say they are concerned about traffic issues following construction of new apartments near U.S. 301 that will cause hazardous conditions and significant backups. They...
Bob Safransky is one of the thousands of Pinellas County residents who are now living in different evacuation zones in Pinellas County. Every five years, county emergency managers meet and look at new data supplied by the National Hurricane Center and determine if evacuation zones need to be altered.
What a wonderful time I had visiting Sarasota, Florida with my family over the weekend. It was so much to do in such a short period of time but I truly enjoyed myself! It was also a great pleasure having my son finally go on vacation with us! He is such an introvert and he focuses on his career path and often declines travel trips with us but this time, he surprised us and said he would go, I was so happy!
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of Hurricane season might form today. The system is attempting to organize and it’s possible we see TD1 or Tropical Storm Alex today. However, shear is already pushing the convection down to the south and east of the main vortex. This could lead […]
Hot fried chicken and other decadent delights are being served at new restaurant Fork and Hen, which opened Tuesday on the North Trail in a space most recently occupied by Leaf & Lentil. The food is delicious, crispy and, most importantly, thoughtful. “Let me get a side of mac and...
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A powerful storm Tuesday night damaged at least two homes in the Pic Town Estate development in Bradenton. Some said it almost felt like a tornado passing through. “This storm came through with a massive amount of lightning, just a heavy, heavy downpour,” said Andrew Sullivan,...
