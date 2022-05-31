ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Orthopedics opens 2 new facilities in Florida

By Paige Haeffele -
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal Orthopedics opened two new medical centers in Florida, in West Bradenton and East Manatee. The 88,000-square-foot East Manatee facility opened May 23 and houses Coastal's new headquarters, clinical services, an ASC,...

Longboat Observer

One88 condominium sells for $5.25 million

A condominium in One88 tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donald Patterson sold his Unit 101 condominium at 188 Golden Gate Point to David Berg, of Sarasota, for $5.25 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.25 million in 2017.
COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide. Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Government talks hurricane preps

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County leaders say they are prepared as the annual Atlantic Hurricane Season begins and they are urging residents to do the same. ”And we’re expecting a busier than normal Hurricane Season for this year … again,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “It’s never too early to get ready.”
Travel + Leisure

This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.

South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Mysuncoast.com

Zoning meeting to be held in Palmetto over Riviera Dunes construction

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Palmetto will hold a discussion Wednesday evening to discuss controversial development plans within Riviera Dunes. Residents of the area say they are concerned about traffic issues following construction of new apartments near U.S. 301 that will cause hazardous conditions and significant backups. They...
Talking With Tami

Day One In Sarasota, Florida Dining At ‘Ophelia’s On The Bay’

What a wonderful time I had visiting Sarasota, Florida with my family over the weekend. It was so much to do in such a short period of time but I truly enjoyed myself! It was also a great pleasure having my son finally go on vacation with us! He is such an introvert and he focuses on his career path and often declines travel trips with us but this time, he surprised us and said he would go, I was so happy!
WMBB

Tampa could see a tropical system while The Panhandle gets sunny weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of Hurricane season might form today. The system is attempting to organize and it’s possible we see TD1 or Tropical Storm Alex today. However, shear is already pushing the convection down to the south and east of the main vortex. This could lead […]
sarasotamagazine.com

Fork and Hen Is Now Open on the North Trail

Hot fried chicken and other decadent delights are being served at new restaurant Fork and Hen, which opened Tuesday on the North Trail in a space most recently occupied by Leaf & Lentil. The food is delicious, crispy and, most importantly, thoughtful. “Let me get a side of mac and...
Mysuncoast.com

Powerful storm damages homes in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A powerful storm Tuesday night damaged at least two homes in the Pic Town Estate development in Bradenton. Some said it almost felt like a tornado passing through. “This storm came through with a massive amount of lightning, just a heavy, heavy downpour,” said Andrew Sullivan,...
