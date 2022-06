Gerrit Cole clearly saw how fun Jameson Taillon’s perfect game bid was on Thursday and decided to get in on the action. Nearly matching his Yankee teammate, Cole went through 6.2 innings perfectly before it was eventually broken up by a Jonathan Schoop single. Although he couldn’t finish the deal, it was another excellent performance from a Yankee pitcher. Cole ended up going seven innings, striking out nine. While every perfect game bid is impressive, he looked untouchable at times, striking out four batters in a row on two different occasions.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO