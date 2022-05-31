Gilbert Digital Newsroom

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Gilbert is building a new bridge extending Ocotillo Road between Greenfield and Higley and we want your feedback on the design!

The Ocotillo Bridge will extend Ocotillo Road and provide access to Gilbert Regional Park.

In March, the community was asked to vote on four design concepts. We received approximately 3,500 responses and have narrowed the design concepts to two options – Palo Verde and Desert Falls.

Cast your vote for your favorite design concept by June 14 at glbrt.is/OcotilloBridgeSurvey.

The Ocotillo Bridge is expected to be completed in fall/winter 2025. Learn more about the Ocotillo Road, Greenfield to Higley (ST0540).

Concept 1: Desert Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgrtB_0fwF8LoV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VPeq_0fwF8LoV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hY6h5_0fwF8LoV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mb2MB_0fwF8LoV00

Concept 2: Palo Verde

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arftJ_0fwF8LoV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMuZa_0fwF8LoV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0Kr9_0fwF8LoV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498HmX_0fwF8LoV00

