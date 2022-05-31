ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HBU student awarded Sumners Scholarship

hbu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBU student, Marisol Balderas of Rosenberg, Texas, was recently awarded a scholarship by The Sumners Foundation of Irving, Texas. She is one of 43 students nationally to receive a Sumners scholarship in 2022. Scholarships are awarded by the Foundation based on academic excellence, civic...

hbu.edu

iheart.com

Katy school staff saves student with training by Texas Children's Hospital

Training in emergency procedures recently helped the staff at Robert E. King Elementary School in Katy save the life of a six-year-old student. When Jeremiah Harry experienced sudden cardiac arrest while at school, his teachers and Principal Tammi Wilhelm jumped into action, performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator until paramedics could stabilize him.
pvamu.edu

PVAMU architecture students’ winning design could be a game-changer following natural disasters

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (June 2, 2022) – Seeking an alternative to FEMA trailers after the next climate catastrophe visits Houston’s historically segregated neighborhoods, students in the School of Architecture at Prairie View A&M University designed a single-family accessory dwelling unit that was selected as a winner in the student category of the City of Houston ADU|HOU Design Competition.
KHOU

Prize-winning Houston drama teacher to get special Tony Award

NEW YORK — The special Tony Award that honors educators will go to a drama teacher in Texas who argues that “musical theater has a unique way of bringing people together.”. Roshunda Jones-Koumba, the theater director at G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston will receive the 2022...
fox26houston.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for June 2022 in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for June 2022. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $317.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households. "We’re here to support families when...
munaluchi

Classy Engagement Session in Downtown Dallas, Texas

This classy engagement session in downtown Dallas, Texas has sleek looks, flirty glances, and lots of love!. Valarie and Joe first met at a singing gig in Memphis, Tennessee. After a year of friendship, a natural romance blossomed between them. Valarie shares, “After about 2 years I knew he would be my future Husband, he has always been gentle, loving and in my corner every step of the way!”
Austin 360

The Suffers' Kam Franklin on her new album, racism and why it's hard to rep Texas

“It Starts with Love,” the latest from Houston powerhouse the Suffers, is a bold collection featuring the seven-piece Gulf Coast soul outfit's strongest work to date. The band's third full-length mixes jubilant big band dance tracks and steamy bedroom serenades with deep soul numbers like the epic “I’m Not Afraid,” a song that clocks in at almost seven minutes and features electrifying vocalist Kam Franklin at her most powerful and her most vulnerable.
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: June 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in June 2022. The official start of summer is near, which means there’s plenty of summertime fun for kids, adults and the young at heart. This month, we...
defendernetwork.com

Photo Gallery: Houston-hosted NRA Convention protest

The Defender Network was on the scene at the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green to capture protesters and attendees of the recent NRA Convention. The protest gathering featured several high school and college student speakers demanding gun reform, as well as activists Kandice Webber, University of Houston Student Government Association President Joshua Martin, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, Black Lives Matter member Ashton P. Woods and representatives of Moms Demand Action, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, and other groups. In addition, several family members of loved ones lost to gun violence were in attendance along with many elected officials, including U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and State Rep. Jolanda Jones.
Click2Houston.com

Sugar Land man indicted in nationwide fraudulent car buyer paper tag scheme

SUGAR LAND, Texas – More charges have been filed in the fraudulent paper license plate scheme involving fake car dealerships that issued more than 700,000 illegitimate paper tags, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Officers arrested 33-year-old Daniel Rocky Christine-Tani of Sugar Land on Wednesday. He is expected to make...
Community Impact Houston

Katy Christian Ministries to open new social services and administration building

The Katy Area Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 17 at 8 a.m. for Katy Christian Ministries’ new social services and administration building, located at 3506 Porter Road, Katy. The faith-based nonprofit has a health benefits access program for services, such as SNAP—the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—Medicaid and Medicare; provides financial assistance for rent, utilities and prescriptions along with vouchers for clothes and furniture as well as gas cards when available; and offers food assistance, where those in need can receive emergency bags, personal care items, nonperishable food items, and fresh fruits and vegetables.
