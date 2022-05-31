HBU student awarded Sumners Scholarship

The Defender Network was on the scene at the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green to capture protesters and attendees of the recent NRA Convention. The protest gathering featured several high school and college student speakers demanding gun reform, as well as activists Kandice Webber, University of Houston Student Government Association President Joshua Martin, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, Black Lives Matter member Ashton P. Woods and representatives of Moms Demand Action, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, and other groups. In addition, several family members of loved ones lost to gun violence were in attendance along with many elected officials, including U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and State Rep. Jolanda Jones.

