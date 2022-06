Distressing new footage shows children breaking through windows and racing out the door as they attempted to flee from a gunman who opened fire on their elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week.On Monday, just days after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos murdered 19 children and two teachers holed up inside a fourth-grade classroom in the Texas city, Good Morning America released footage that shows the chaotic moment some students managed to break free. In the video, dozens of officers and first responders are seen surrounding the perimeter of the building while some perch nearby a window. One of the windows then...

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO