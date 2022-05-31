Finjuris Becomes The First Legal Consultancy Firm In The UAE Building In The Metaverse

The first online education platform was introduced to the world as early as 1984 by the University of Toronto. The novelty factor owes to the fact that traditional work and learning methods cracked under the pressure of recent events and paved the path for education and remote work to spread. The advantage of virtual schooling is that kids can learn from the comfort of their homes and have access to the best online schools or home schools. The demand for online education in India is increasing. Virtual schools like 21K School focus on ensuring that they are ready as soon as possible.

EDUCATION ・ 21 DAYS AGO