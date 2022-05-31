Scientific – Research Scientist (JJ48095-1) – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

The Laboratory Assistant will perform data entry and laboratory specimen processing; organize and process orders and customer service. From Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – Thu, 02 Jun 2022 04:36:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology. From PerkinElmer – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 10:51:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
3-5 years technical experience in the biotechnology/biomedical or scientific instruments industry. BS in Biomedical Engineering, Electrical/Electronics…. From Illumina – Tue, 31 May 2022 18:11:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Research associate will work closely with team members of the Horvath lab to achieve the research and development goals. From Altos Labs – Tue, 31 May 2022 19:25:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
PhD or MS degree with 3-4+ years of professional experience in molecular biology, biotechnology, or biochemistry. $50 – $60 an hour. From Indeed – Tue, 31 May 2022 23:08:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
As a federally-funded institution, UC San Diego Health maintains a marijuana and drug free campus. For the safety and well-being of the entire university…. From UC San Diego – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 06:53:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
As a federally-funded institution, UC San Diego Health maintains a marijuana and drug free campus. For the safety and well-being of the entire university…. From UC San Diego – Tue, 31 May 2022 18:53:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Comments / 0