ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Research Scientist (NGS Sequencing) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

sdbn.org
 2 days ago

PhD or MS degree with 3-4+ years of professional...

sdbn.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngs#Biotechnology#Research Scientist#Sequencing#Rangam Consultants Inc#Epigenomics
sdbn.org

Lab Technician – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

As a federally-funded institution, UC San Diego Health maintains a marijuana and drug free campus. For the safety and well-being of the entire university…. From UC San Diego – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 06:53:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy