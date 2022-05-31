Research Scientist (NGS Sequencing) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology. From PerkinElmer – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 10:51:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Laboratory Assistant will perform data entry and laboratory specimen processing; organize and process orders and customer service. From Sorrento Therapeutics – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 09:26:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
PhD or MS degree with 3-4+ years of professional experience in molecular biology, biotechnology, or biochemistry. Job Types: Full-time, Contract. $60.77 an hour. From Indeed – Tue, 31 May 2022 21:23:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Research associate will work closely with team members of the Horvath lab to achieve the research and development goals. From Altos Labs – Tue, 31 May 2022 19:25:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
As a federally-funded institution, UC San Diego Health maintains a marijuana and drug free campus. For the safety and well-being of the entire university…. From UC San Diego – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 06:53:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Comments / 0