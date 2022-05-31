Man Dies Following Explosion at Puna Home

An early morning explosion Saturday, May 28, at a Puna home that critically wounded a Big Island man who later died from his injuries is under investigation by island police and federal authorities. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department responded shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to a residence on...
During the week of May 23-29, 2022, Hawaii Island police arrested 24 motorists for DUI. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two were younger than 21. The numbers of arrests by district were: Kona, 15; Puna and South Hilo, four each; and Hamakua, one. So far...
A Big Island woman faces arson charges following an investigation into a structure fire in Nā‘ālehu. Brenda Kekoa was charged Tuesday, May 31, with two counts of first-degree arson after Hawai‘i Police Department detectives located and arrested her, with assistance from Ka‘ū patrol, at a residence in Nā‘ālehu. Kekoa was wanted in connection with an arson investigation following a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. May 9 in the 95-1200 block of Ohai Road.
A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii police and federal authorities are investigating after a man building homemade fireworks died following an explosion at his house. Police on the Big Island said Tuesday the man was severely injured by an explosion early Saturday at his home in the Puna district. The man was flown to a Honolulu hospital, where he died, police said.
A Big Island woman faces charges in connection with a custodial interference case that began late last year. Detectives from the Hawai‘i Police Department Area I Juvenile Aid Section on Thursday, May 26, arrested and charged 56-year-old Mary Ann Cortez of Puna for custodial interference stemming from a November 2021 investigation involving her adult daughter, 31-year-old Marina Cortez, and 4-year-old grandson.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County closed the back road to Hana on Wednesday night after crews found severe damage under the Kukuiula Bridge. The Department of Public works said recent flooding weakened the bridge’s foundation, rendering the bridge unsafe for vehicle traffic. The bridge was closed at Mile Marker...
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Ocean View woman. The Hawai‘i Police Department reported that 63-year-old Patricia Anderson was released at 6:45 a.m. Friday, May 27, from Kona Community Hospital, and her current whereabouts are unknown. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, an unknown colored shirt, light blue sneakers and carrying a brown backpack.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over a 100 volunteers in Hawaii are taking time out of their day to weave together a Lei of Aloha, which they plan to deliver to those impacted by the deadly Texas school shooting. The lei making process began on Tuesday with about 10 truckloads of ti...
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – Hawaii Island Police are bringing back the island-wide backpack drive for keiki in need. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the backpack drive is back. New and unused backpacks are being collected at all HPD stations from now through July 31, 2022.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid Hawaii’s ongoing COVID surge, some 800 frontline caregivers in Hawaii called out sick Thursday due to the virus, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii said. The number of call outs is close to what was reported during the peak of the Omicron surge. While the current...
A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - COVID case counts over the last week in Hawaiʻi are slightly down compared to the week before. (BIVN) – There were 8,124 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 8,924 reported last week. Of that number, 966 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 1,102 cases reported the week before.
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing Hilo man. Police say 50-year-old Timothy Nelson was last seen at noon Saturday, May 28, leaving his residence in Hilo, wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black boots. He was reportedly headed to Kalapana on his motorcycle.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The developer behind the makeover of Hilo’s Grand Naniloa Hotel pleaded with the state Land Board on Tuesday to retain the rights to redevelop two other struggling Hilo properties. Uncle Billy’s Hotel was badly damaged by a fire earlier this year that’s believed to have been...
Democratic LG candidates take on school safety, firearms in Waikiki forum. It's the first time the major democratic party candidates for lieutenant governor appeared at a forum together in person. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. They addressed topics ranging from abortion rights to the economy to affordable...
Hawaii just confirmed what we on the ground already knew. It’s busy here, very busy. And it is only going to get busier due to a number of complicating factors. The state forecast calls for continued growth ahead of the rest of the country as “tourism recovery continues, employment has increased and… labor shortages have put some limit on the growth.” You may have seen that labor shortage at hotels, restaurants and with activity providers.
