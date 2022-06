When it comes to grocery shopping, locals will choose a locally owned store over a franchise every time. Eat This, Not That made a list of the Most Popular Grocery Store for Every State, and it's dead wrong for Montana. When it comes to popular grocery stores in our great state, I would like to think a locally owned store would be the pick for this list, but I am wrong according to this list.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO