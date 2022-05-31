ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Police and Uvalde school police are no longer cooperating with school massacre investigation

By Joe Kelley
 3 days ago
Texas School Shooting - Security FILE - Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File) (Dario Lopez-Mills)

From ABC News:

The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District police force are no longer cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary School and the state’s review of the law enforcement response, multiple law enforcement sources tell ABC News.

A spokesman for Texas DPS, which is running the state’s investigations, declined to comment.

The Uvalde police chief and a spokesperson for the Uvalde Independent School District did not immediately respond to requests for comment from ABC News.

UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
UVALDE, TX
JOURDANTON, TX
UVALDE, TX
UVALDE, TX
UVALDE, TX
UVALDE, TX
BUFFALO, NY
TEXAS STATE
