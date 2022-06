A drowsy driver was arrested early Friday morning after deputies found him asleep in his damaged vehicle in a lane of traffic. On May 27th at 1:59 a.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford and Deputy A.J. Charoenthep observed a white Honda Accord at the intersection of Warrenton Rad and Plantation Drive. The vehicle was running with the hazard lights activated and the driver was passed out behind the steering wheel. There was also noticeable damage to the front passenger side tire.

WARRENTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO