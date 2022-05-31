Luray Vietnam vet reunites with war buddy 55 years later
By Colby Johnson
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Donnie Price is a Vietnam War veteran from Luray, and in April he traveled out to Arizona to reconnect with a friend he served with whom he hadn’t seen in 55 years. “I was excited, as excited as I was when our children were...
It was announced Tuesday (May 24) too late for The Monitor’s May 26 edition that the blue-ribbon commission tasked with recommending new names for armed services bases currently named for Confederate generals or soldiers has recommended nearby Fort Pickett be renamed in honor of WWII Medal of Honor recipient and former Amelia County resident retired U.S. Army Col. Van T. Barfoot. Col. Barfoot died in March 2, 2012 from injuries sustained from a fall in front of his home in Henrico County where he had moved in 2009 in order to be closer to his daughter.
HSWC Shelter Fans: We’re looking for some more helpers tomorrow, June 3rd, at our Yard Sale! The biggest need is early morning (6am) to bring everything outside. We could also use help throughout the day. Please Please Please! Email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or call Meghan at 540-635-4734 to RSVP, or heck – just show up!
A federal judge issued a restraining order in May against the dog breeding facility Envigo in Cumberland County for repeated violations of the Animal Welfare Act, including the deaths of hundreds of beagle puppies. WMRA’s Jessie Knadler reports on the practice of breeding animals for research, and lawmakers’ reactions.
*For rare updates to the range training schedule during the week, please follow facebook.com/marinecorpsbasequantico. Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions. As a regional facility, MCBQ is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations.
Leyla and Bryce had both recently moved to Maryland when, at the urging of several friends and family members, they each created an account on Bumble. "We downloaded Bumble the same weekend, matched on a Sunday, went out on our first date that following week, and the rest is history," says Leyla. "Our first date was at the Owl Bar in Baltimore where we had Moscow mules and bonded over our similar taste in music. We then headed to a concert down by the waterfront in Baltimore." When Bryce popped the question at the couple's home in March 2019, he included Moscow mules alongside the ring—"a nod to our first date," says Leyla.
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Hessom’s Ink had their grand opening at their new location on West Main Street in Waynesboro by offering 100 free tattoos and the community came out in full support. After already doing tattoos for six years in the Shenandoah Valley, Hessom’s Ink was ready to...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A $50,000 Community Impact Market analysis grant from Virginia Housing will soon help the City of Harrisonburg move forward on a recommendation from the 2021 Comprehensive Housing Assessment and Market Study. The study recommended for the City to issue Request for Proposals (RFPs) and solicit proposals...
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - A local nonprofit is starting up another summer season of providing food and companionship for the homeless, but this year it’s bittersweet. Last year, Hope Distributed CDC and The Church of Nazarene teamed up to create “Hope Cooked Meals,” a hot and fresh meal delivery service to homeless individuals in Harrisonburg throughout the summer.
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Officials are investigating a crash involving a train and a tractor trailer in Fairfax County that left one person hurt. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said a train struck a tractor trailer Thursday along Iron Place and Industrial Drive in Springfield. Crews said the crash occurred...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Cancer Center is the commonwealth’s only comprehensive center, according to the National Cancer Institute. The UVA Cancer Center is giving nonprofits and other groups across Virginia grants of up to $10,000 to support projects that address cancer education, prevention, and detection.
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A group of students met up Thursday morning with local environmentalists to clean up the Staunton area, and they’ll do it Friday and Saturday as well. Shenandoah Green hosted the cleanup event, along with groups like Friends of the Middle River and the Lewis Creek Watershed Association. They partnered with JMU’s Valley Scholars for Thursday’s event.
Three earthquakes rattled portions of Virginia and North Carolina over the last 24 hours according to USGS; the Memorial Day quakes did not create any damage nor lead to any injuries. Today’s earthquake in North Carolina was the third of the month. There does not appear to be any relationship between the Virginia and North Carolina earthquakes at this time.
(NEW YORK) -- One woman has died and another is missing after a group of 12 kayakers became stranded and then went over Bosher's Dam in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday afternoon. Ten kayakers were rescued shortly after the incident took place on the James River at around 3 p.m. local...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - May is nationally recognized as Foster Care Month. Traci Jones, adoption manager for the Virginia Department of Social Services, is raising awareness for Foster Care Month and the children in need in the Harrisonburg Rockingham area. “It is always best for the family and for the...
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A couple with a love for travel and the outdoors planted new roots in Staunton in January. After liquidizing their home, cars, and other assets, Lisa and J.C. Burchett bought an RV and explored campgrounds across the country to learn the business of running them. Working...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After months of deadlock and negotiations, Virginia lawmakers reached a compromise and passed a budget Wednesday that will now head to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The House voted 88-7 on their version of the budget bill, while members of the Senate voted 32-4 on their version. The...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Lawn parties are making a big return this summer in the Valley. Timberville Volunteer Fire Department Lawn Party: Friday, June 3 & Saturday, June 4. There will be a parade, the “old-fashioned” kind that will come down Main Street on Friday evening. There will be...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - When the Staunton Mall closed about a year and a half ago, tenants were given 30 days to pack up. It was a big surprise to most of them, and it was a whirlwind to get settled. Some have found a new storefront on Richmond Avenue, and some are in neighboring towns.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As mental health and substance abuse are two topics at the forefront of many conversations, a nonprofit in the Valley will be using new grant funding to combat these issues head-on. Strength in Peers focuses on peer recovery for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse along with trauma-related problems. The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley granted the nonprofit $10,000, which will be used exclusively to cover operational costs of their Side by Side recovery program in Shenandoah and Page Counties.
