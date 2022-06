DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A South Carolina man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $300,000 from a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs program. Raymond Huffman, 61, of Varnville pleaded guilty to misusing money intendent for at least 10 veterans while he worked at the VA. Huffman's job was to help veterans who could not manage their funds due to injury, disease or advanced age.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO