VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some books from a local elementary school that’s closing have been retrieved after being discarded, according to the Vigo County School Corporation. The books were found in a dumpster at Meadows Elementary, which is being closed due to consolidation. After an outcry from the community spurred on by a local […]

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO