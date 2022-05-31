Portland Had 10 Shootings In 24 Hours￼

The tree day Memorial Day weekend started off with bangs in Portland. The Portland police sent out information about the massive amount of shootings. They responded to 10 shootings in the city within a 24-hour period, resulting in 10 people being hit by gunfire. Of the ten, there was one homicide,...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a man shot and killed two men within 10 days of each other. 30-year-old Nycole Griffin was shot at Southeast 9th and Ash on April 24th and died at the hospital after being transported by private vehicle. Morgan “Max” Victor was shot in an...
Despite the orange traffic barrels that have slowed such incidents, the shootings continue on 72ndPeace for Mt. Scott-Arleta neighbors was again abruptly disturbed very early on Saturday, April 30, when once again shots rang out along S.E. 72nd Avenue, in an area just north of Woodstock Boulevard. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to an area near the Discount Mini Mart convenience store in the short block between Woodstock Boulevard and Knight Street, at the southern edge of Mt. Scott City Park. Officers soon discovered that this wasn't an unfounded "Shots Fired" call: "They found two shooting victims; officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim," a PPB official told THE BEE. Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is being released at this time. If you have information on this crime, please email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov â€“ and refer to Case No. 22-113943. Or you can send tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon â€“ www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=823& â€“ and perhaps receive a cash reward of up to $2,500. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Five weeks after a fatal crash killed two Southridge High School students and critically injured a Washington County Deputy, one of the teens who survived is now home with his family after spending weeks in the hospital and undergoing multiple surgeries.
GRESHAM, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday at David Douglas High School for a deadly shooting in Gresham about two weeks earlier. The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Leonard Eugene Madden, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a release.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man found guilty of shooting another man to death after a performance at the Moda Center in 2018 was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday. Robert James Jr. was found guilty in April of shooting 44-year-old Markell Devon Jones several times Oct. 5, 2018 along Northeast Multnomah Street and Wheeler Avenue. A man and a woman were also shot and rushed to a hospital with serious injuries but did recover.
A judge Friday sentenced a man to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of two other people from a barrage of bullets fired as concertgoers streamed out of the Moda Center in 2018. “Your choice...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of cars are stolen around Portland just about every day, but one recent theft comes as a big blow to both a nonprofit and those who rely on hot meals. Two large service vans were stolen from Potluck in the Park over the weekend. The...
16-year-old suspect taken into custody; possible Centennial High gun threat proved 'not credible'A 16-year-old male was arrested in Gresham in connection to the May shooting death of a 55-year-old man. Tuesday morning, May 31, East Metro SWAT served search warrants at two separate locations in the area of Southeast 190th Avenue and Clinton Street in search of a teenager believed to be connected to the murder of Leonard Madden, who had been found by police suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday, May 18. Just prior to serving the search warrants, police received a report about a named suspect...
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say disappeared “under suspicious circumstances” this week. The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help to find Jordan Vossenkemper, who reportedly went missing from his Vancouver apartment between June 1st and 2nd, 2022. Vossenkemper...
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man has become the third person to die while in Washington County jail custody in the past two months, prompting the Washington County sheriff to call for an independent investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the death Wednesday in Hillsboro’s Washington County Jail involved...
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police and the Parks & Recreations are asking the public for help to find the ‘Gresham Lumberjack’ that is cutting down hundreds of trees. It’s happening in about 1.7 miles along Springwater Trail, particularly around the 7th St. bridge. “What’s frustrating about...
