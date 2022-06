GILLETTE, Wyo. – The city of Gillette is accepting bids through June 22 for a pressure relief valve vault project on Kluver Road. The project will replace an existing PRV vault with a new 10′ by 18′ concrete masonry unit building, the bid advertisement and invitation stated. One 2″ and one 8″ PRV will be inside the building, and a chain-link fence and 16′ and 28′ concrete pad will be outside the building. Electrical service will be brought to the building with termination at a disconnect. A new conduit will be installed for fiber to the building.

