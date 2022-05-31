Dutch Hiker dies after falling 50 feet off McAfee Knob

It is really non-stop. Time after time, just incredibly stupid bison charge videos. It’s really surprisingly few people who actually get hurt in the videos, however when they do, it’s never good. So once again for the people in the back, these are not cows, they’re not friendly, and they will run you over without a second thought. The video starts with an entire family walking directly towards a bison that is standing next to a boardwalk. Although there are […] The post Kid Runs For His Life When Bison Charges Whole Family In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ACCIDENTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO