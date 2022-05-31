ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Dutch Hiker dies after falling 50 feet off McAfee Knob

wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch Hiker dies after falling 50 feet off McAfee …. E.C. Glass wins over Salem for the Region 4D Boys …. Firefighter injured in blaze at US Pipe in Lynchburg. Christopher Newport...

www.wfxrtv.com

Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Police snipers surround alligator-infested Florida pond after deadly car crash

One person has died after a car carrying two people crashed into a retention pond, prompting a daring underwater rescue from first responders as police stood watch with long guns onshore looking out for alligators. The crash took place in Florida on Friday when a blue Toyota minivan was moving south on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said that shortly before 12pm the vehicle was exiting to head west when the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning right on the exit ramp. The car flipped over before entering the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Man dies after being bitten by alligator as he looked for frisbees in Florida lake

A man’s body was found with an arm ripped off at a lake in a Florida public park serving as an alligator habitat. The 47-year-old man had been gathering frisbees which had ended up in the lake after being used by players on an adjoining disc golf course. The death is the first fatal attack by an alligator in Florida since 2019. The man’s remains were found on Tuesday at the lake spanning 53 acres in John S Taylor Park in Largo, west of Tampa on Florida’s western coast. A spokesperson for the Largo Police Department said the agency...
LARGO, FL
People

'Tough and Brave' 9-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Cougar While Playing Hide-and-Seek

A 9-year-old girl in Washington is lucky to be alive after being mauled by a cougar while playing hide-and-seek with two other children at a campground. Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy was enjoying the childhood game in a set of woods close to the camping area in Stevens County, Washington, on Friday when the rare attack occurred. She "jumped out to surprise her friends when the cougar suddenly attacked," the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a release on Tuesday.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Whiskey Riff

Kid Runs For His Life When Bison Charges Whole Family In Yellowstone National Park

It is really non-stop. Time after time, just incredibly stupid bison charge videos. It’s really surprisingly few people who actually get hurt in the videos, however when they do, it’s never good. So once again for the people in the back, these are not cows, they’re not friendly, and they will run you over without a second thought. The video starts with an entire family walking directly towards a bison that is standing next to a boardwalk. Although there are […] The post Kid Runs For His Life When Bison Charges Whole Family In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
insideedition.com

18-Year-Old Digging 10-Foot Hole at the Beach Dies After Sand Caves In

A family’s day at the beach turned into tragedy when a hole two teens were digging in the sand caved in, killing one of them. Levi Caverly, 18, and his family had traveled from Maine to the Jersey Shore for their vacation. Authorities say the brother and sister were using frisbees to dig a hole 10 feet deep when the accident happened.
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with Dog

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with DogIndiana State Police. A woman in Indiana who had been reported missing was found dead in a ditch alongside her dog. A silver alert had been issued in the disappearance of Betty Stroup, but was canceled after she was found dead near a roadway.
INDIANA STATE

