Andrew Whitworth gave everything he had in his five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, helping them secure a Super Bowl win over his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, back in February. While Whitworth announced his retirement from the NFL, he has yet to officially sign his retirement papers, and the two-time All-Pro implied that he could choose to retire with the Rams instead of the Bengals in a fantastic sit-down interview on “The Pivot Podcast.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO