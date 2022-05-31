ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals RHP Joe Ross to have Tommy John surgery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
FILE -Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross delivers a pitch during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Washington. Nationals right-hander Joe Ross will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, clouding his future with Washington in his final year under contract. Washington manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday, May 31, 2022 that Ross had opted for the surgery.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nationals right-hander Joe Ross will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, clouding his future with Washington in his final year under contract.

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Ross had opted for the surgery. The 29-year-old starter has been out since spring training with right elbow issues, and he exited a minor league rehab start last week with renewed soreness.

“He got different opinions, and they all came back to say that he needed surgery,” Martinez said before a game against the New York Mets.

Ross was a member of the Nationals’ 2019 championship team and appeared in two games during the World Series against Houston. Acquired as a minor leaguer in 2014 along with shortstop Trea Turner from San Diego, Ross is set to become a free agent for the first time this offseason.

Martinez had rosier news on injured starter Stephen Strasburg, who will make his first minor league rehab start with Triple-A Rochester on Friday. Strasburg has been out since last June following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

The 33-year-old right-hander could return to the majors in the next couple of weeks, depending on how he feels at Triple-A.

“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Martinez said.

Star slugger Nelson Cruz was out of the Nationals’ lineup with a left ankle contusion, but Martinez said he was available to pinch hit.

Washington also called up right-hander Jordan Weems and left-hander Francisco Perez from Triple-A, optioned righty Andres Machado to Rochester and designated right-hander Austin Voth for assignment.

Minor league left-hander Evan Lee was in the Nationals’ clubhouse and could make a spot start Wednesday against the Mets. It would be the 24-year-old’s big league debut.

