COLLECTOR'S SALE OF REAL ESTATE FOR TAXES DUE AND UNPAID. The undersigned, Finance Director/Collector of the Town of Johnston, hereby gives notice that he will sell at public auction to the highest bidder at the Johnston Municipal Court, 1600 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, Rhode Island 02919, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., the various parcels of real estate or so much thereof as may be necessary to pay the taxes which constitute a lien thereon set forth in the original advertisement of May 26, 2022 in THE SUNRISE of that date to which reference is hereby made.

JOHNSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO