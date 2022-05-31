Congratulations Statesboro STEAM High School Graduates

Soon after graduating, a Georgia Southern University graduate is receiving attention for her expertise and is being recognized for making an impact in her community. “I’ve always been called ‘the mom’ of the group of my friends,” said Ashley Rutland, a recent Georgia Southern alumna. “I’m always the one taking care of everyone. I feel like it’s just what’s inside me. I grew up helping others, so why not do it for everyone?”

