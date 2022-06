Tyreek Hill is releasing a new podcast on June 10 and the teaser trailer for said podcast makes a wild claim about the Kansas City Chiefs. The podcast titled, “It Needed To Be Said” will focus on money, football, culture and more. The first episode seems to have a big focus on Hill’s departure from Kansas City, with an interview with Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.

