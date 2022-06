BROOKSVILLE — The cost of everything is going up, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in his budget message to the Hernando County Commission, and his budget request for fiscal 2022-23 reflects that. The proposed budget at https://tinyurl.com/2jejbj5x, released on Thursday, June 2, is broken into three categories:. Law enforcement: $50,261,878,...

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO