ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansboro, NC

Taylor sworn in as interim Swansboro police chief

WNCT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Taylor was sworn in Tuesday. Taylor will continue to...

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Onslow County deputies investigating homicide

Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder. Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day. Updated: 6 hours ago. NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Looking to curtail youth violence, Kinston leaders consider curfew

Caitlin Richards has more on what city officials are saying about the proposal. Looking to curtail youth violence, Kinston leaders …. People and Places: N.C. Black Bear Festival returns …. ‘Jail and Bail’: Local officials locked up for a …. Mural contest aims to capture spirit of Surf City.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Mayor proposes 9pm curfew for all Kinston youth

The current City of Kinston Youth Protection Ordinance places restriction on juveniles during the hours of 11:00 pm and 5:30 am Sunday through Saturday. Mayor Dontario Hardy proposes to amend and enforce the Youth Protection Ordinance in response to the heightened level of crime experienced by the city. Councilmember Chris Suggs voiced his concerns about the Youth Protection Ordinance on a Facebook Live Wednesday evening.
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swansboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Swansboro, NC
WNCT

‘Jail and Bail’: Local officials locked up for a cause

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, Police Chief Mark Holtzman and other local leaders got locked up Thursday as part of a unique fundraiser. Boneyard Harley-Davidson hosted a “Jail and Bail” fundraiser to raise money for the kids of the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. As some familiar faces including Connelly, Sheriff Paula Dance, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man wanted for Onslow County homicide

Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day. NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday for all four teams in the Greenville regional. ECU went first as they made final preparations for the tournament. State Senate approves second...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Child charged in school threat at Bethel Elementary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile for their role in a threat that was investigated at Bethel Elementary School on May 26. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the child, who was not identified, was charged with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WECT

WPD checkpoint held around Memorial Day Weekend issues over sixty charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, conducted a multi-agency checking station on Saturday night. The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department. The 68 charges issued that night include:. 6 cases of...
WITN

Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats

Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder. ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day. NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday for all four teams in the Greenville regional. ECU went first as they made final preparations for the tournament. State Senate approves second reading...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern police investigating homicide at home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police were at a home Wednesday conducting an initial death investigation that has now been classified as a homicide, officials said. WNCT’s Toni Snyder reports the investigation was being held at a home on Rhem Avenue. Lt. Jason Williams said the investigation began Wednesday morning. There were a […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

Onslow County woman sentenced for drug crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville woman was sentenced to 180 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base (crack), and marijuana, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of such drug trafficking crime.  On December 8, 2021, Ramona Lopez pled guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

UPDATE: BCSO identifies two larceny suspects

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has identified two women suspected of stealing goods from an ABC store after police asked the community for help on social media. According to a post on social media, the two women are wanted in connection with a larceny that occurred...
BELVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Two kids dead, one in hospital following Goldsboro crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Two children are dead and another is in the hospital after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to Goldsboro police, officers saw the speeding car around 2:30 a.m. They tried to catch up with the car but found it crashed and overturned onto the railroad tracks behind the Holly Street Warehouse at E. Holly Street and N. Center Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy