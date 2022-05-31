Taylor sworn in as interim Swansboro police chief

Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder. Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day. Updated: 6 hours ago. NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday...
The current City of Kinston Youth Protection Ordinance places restriction on juveniles during the hours of 11:00 pm and 5:30 am Sunday through Saturday. Mayor Dontario Hardy proposes to amend and enforce the Youth Protection Ordinance in response to the heightened level of crime experienced by the city. Councilmember Chris Suggs voiced his concerns about the Youth Protection Ordinance on a Facebook Live Wednesday evening.
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department's Special Victims Unit arrested a man on nine counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor after a cybertip. Anthony Mancine was arrested after police searched his home. Police seized multiple items during the search.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, Police Chief Mark Holtzman and other local leaders got locked up Thursday as part of a unique fundraiser. Boneyard Harley-Davidson hosted a “Jail and Bail” fundraiser to raise money for the kids of the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. As some familiar faces including Connelly, Sheriff Paula Dance, […]
BETHEL, Pitt County — An eastern North Carolina student is charged with communicating a threat of violence on educational property after an investigation into a social media post last week. On May 26, Bethel Elementary School was placed on lockdown after an administrator brought the threat to the attention...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile for their role in a threat that was investigated at Bethel Elementary School on May 26. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the child, who was not identified, was charged with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence […]
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, conducted a multi-agency checking station on Saturday night. The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department. The 68 charges issued that night include:. 6 cases of...
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is going to prison for setting fire to a home in Atkinson. Hector Zapata was found guilty of arson and two counts of breaking and entering, according to the District Attorney’s Office. It happened in August of 2020 at...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police were at a home Wednesday conducting an initial death investigation that has now been classified as a homicide, officials said. WNCT’s Toni Snyder reports the investigation was being held at a home on Rhem Avenue. Lt. Jason Williams said the investigation began Wednesday morning. There were a […]
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville woman was sentenced to 180 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base (crack), and marijuana, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of such drug trafficking crime. On December 8, 2021, Ramona Lopez pled guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A reward is now being offered for the location of a woman who has been missing since mid-April. Amanda Little was last seen near her home in the Rose Hill area by neighbors on April 18th. A $5,000 reward is now offered for information that...
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Schools leaders confirmed that six students and a driver were on a school bus involved in a crash in New Bern. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. not far from Ben D. Quinn Elementary School. Craven...
HOBBTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Sampson County investigators said two juvenile girls posted a threat against Hobbton High School because they “simply did not want to attend school.”. Late Monday, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said an administrator at Hobbton High School learned around 1 p.m. of a threat...
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has identified two women suspected of stealing goods from an ABC store after police asked the community for help on social media. According to a post on social media, the two women are wanted in connection with a larceny that occurred...
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men accused of killing a Kinston man a year ago in a downtown parking lot are now facing first degree murder charges. The Lenoir County Clerk of Court’s Office confirms that Joseph Hughes and Clinton Christmas were indicted by a grand jury on the more serious charges.
WALLACE, Duplin County — Two structure fires broke out in Wallace, one a residential fire on Railroad Street in Wallace, and the other, a commercial fire on Hwy. 117. Officials said the residential fire began at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday May 31, 2022 and multiple fire departments took about an hour to get it under control.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Two children are dead and another is in the hospital after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to Goldsboro police, officers saw the speeding car around 2:30 a.m. They tried to catch up with the car but found it crashed and overturned onto the railroad tracks behind the Holly Street Warehouse at E. Holly Street and N. Center Street.
